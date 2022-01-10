ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District's centralized sewer system is starting to show its age.
In 1996, the district embarked with the first phase of its vacuum sewer system. In 2015, the district started construction on its final, V-9C phase of the centralized sewer system.
District supervisors voted Thursday to spend an estimated $2.8 million to replace equipment and upgrade the technology of its V-1 vacuum pump station, at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Alta Vista Avenue.
Part of the project includes purchasing a temporary portable tank to hold sewage while the old tank, which is showing signs of corrosion and at the end of its shelf life, is replaced with a new one.
"We have to take the station down, but it has to keep operating," District Administrator Ray Burroughs said.
In the next five years, the district anticipates similar upgrades to its V-2 and V-3 vacuum stations.
Those subsequent upgrades should less expensive, somewhere between $600,000 and $800,000, Burroughs said.
What next?
The district's wastewater treatment plant, along Winchester Boulevard South, treated 1.5 million gallons of sewage daily last month.
District officials are preparing to double that wastewater treatment.
With new development springing up north of South River and along State Road 776, district officials met with Kimley Horn engineers, Wellen Park developers and an environmental specialist to discuss the future construction of a second wastewater treatment plant on 33 acres of Wellen undeveloped property north of Foxwood, east of State Road 776, west of the Florida Power & Light easement and south of Gottfried Creek and its buffer area.
Wellen Park development plan — rebranded from West Villages in 2020 — mostly lays within North Port.
However, a few acres are outside the city limits and within unincorporated Sarasota County. Some of the Wellen property is near South River Road and Manasota Beach Road, and falls within the jurisdiction of the Englewood Water District's service area.
In a memorandum from District technical support manager Keith Ledford, he said the Wellen property appears "sufficient" for a wastewater treatment plant.
Some wetland mitigation might be needed for permitting, Ledford suggested.
The wastewater treatment plant will initially be built to treat 2 millions gallons of wastewater a day with the ability to be expanded to treat 4 million gallons a day.
In his report to supervisors Thursday, Ledford also noted how developers of Beachwalk by Manasota Key are now constructing 100 homes for its first phase, clearing the property for its second phase and received planning approvals for its amenities center.
