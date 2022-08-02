ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District supervisors will be asked to adopt a 2022-23 budget Thursday.
With the adoption of the budget, the elected supervisors will also be asked to adopt a 5% hike to water, sewer and other usage rates.
The rate increase is the second 5% hike in two years. Due to COVID pandemic, District officials forgo any rate increases in the 2020 fiscal year.
“Everything increased,” district administrator Ray Burroughs said. “Even though we’re raising rates, we are still among the lowest rates of local utilities. We are proud to keep our rates low.”
A sign of the times is the district’s operating budget that increased from $13.5 million to a proposed $15.5 million budget in the upcoming year.
District officials meet 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the district office, 201 Selma Ave. For more information, call 941-474-3217.
Impending growth
More than anything else, the Water District is preparing for growth.
The utility now provides water and/or sewer service to 18,500 customers. In the upcoming year alone, District expects to sign up 1,700 new customers.
A small portion of Wellen Park’s development falls within the district’s service area.
District officials are now in negotiations Wellen Park developers on the siting of a new wastewater treatment plant that will serve customers from Tangerine Woods on North Indiana Avenue to the district’s boundary and annex area north of Manasota Beach Road.
The negotiations center on determining a specific number of equivalent residential connection that the district will forgo in exchange for the acreage upon which the wastewater treatment plant will be built.
Eventually, the district expects to serve 10,000 Wellen Park households.
The district’s connection/impact fees total $3,280 per ERC for water and $9,151 per ERC for wastewater treatment.
Burroughs explained how the 4 million gallon a day treatment plant will built in two, 2 mgd phases. The first phase will be up and running in 2025, according to plans.
Other capital improvements
The district also plans to undertake various capital improvement projects in the upcoming year:
• Water Master Plan update to anticipate what projects and expansions will be needed in the next 20 years.
• Lime softening plant upgrades and improvements for the production of potable water.
• Reverse osmosis design for improvements to meet the anticipated growth of water customers.
• Various projects and upgrades to the wastewater treatment system.
• Engineering design for the rehabilitation of V-1 vacuum station.
• Rehabilitation of the V-1 wastewater collection system.
