Englewood Water District's South Treatment Plant

The Englewood Water District’s South Treatment Plant near Rotonda West.

 PHOTOs PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District supervisors will be asked to adopt a 2022-23 budget Thursday.

With the adoption of the budget, the elected supervisors will also be asked to adopt a 5% hike to water, sewer and other usage rates.


