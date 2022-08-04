ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Water District supervisors approved Thursday a 5% increase for water, sewer and reuse irrigation water charges.
However, the elected supervisors did not approve the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. The supervisors meet again Sept. 1.
With elected supervisors Steve Samuels and Phyllis Wright absent from the meeting Thursday, chairwoman Sydney Crampton, supervisors Taylor Meals and Robert Sterns voted for the rate hikes.
Meals dissented, however, when it came to adopting the proposed $16.5 million operational budget, a $19.3 million five-year capital improvements program, $2.4 million debt service-principal payments, and adding two more positions to the district's 79 employees work force.
Three of five supervisors is a quorum where supervisors can vote on motions, but district attorney Robert Berntsson pointed out the district requires a minimum of three votes to pass motion.
Meals said he needs clarification, specifically about hiring two new employees. The contributions into the employees' state retirement plans increased from 3.3% to 6.3% for the district's contribution and to 9.3% for the employees' contribution into their retirement. Also, the district is negotiating the employee health insurance plan.
The rates will increase in October, but Meals noted the district's rates remain among the lowest compared to neighboring utilities.
New rates
The Englewood Water District elected supervisors adopted the following rate increases:
Potable Water
• Base facility charge from $19.18 to $20.14.
• Base flat rate service charge from $19.18 to $20.14.
• Tier 1, 0-6,000 gallons of water, from $2.28 to $2.39 per 1,000 gallons
• Tier 2, 6,001-8,000 gallons of water, from $3.05 to $3.20 per 1,000 gallons.
• Tier 3, 8,001-12,000 gallons of water, from $6.07 to $6.37 per 1,000 gallons.
• Tier 4, 12,001-18,000 gallons of water, from $10.12 to $10.63 per 1,000 gallons.
• Tier 5, more than 18,001 gallons of water, from $15.81 to $16.60 per 1,000 gallons.
Wastewater Treatment
• Base facility charge from $27.91 to $29.31.
• Base flat rate service charge from $27.91 to $29.31.
• Water use charge from $3.55 to $3.73 per 1,000 gallons.
