ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District officials saw far fewer people than expected at their first meeting since Hurricane Ian Thursday.
The officials were told by more than 60 customers they intended to be at the meeting. In anticipation of that crowd, the meeting was held at the Westcoast Church on Pine Street. Instead, only 13 to 15 people turned out.
Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28. On Oct. 6, District crews got the potable water system up and running. By Oct. 10, the wastewater treatment system was back online.
District officials prepared a video that encapsulated its experience and response to the hurricane. The video is now on the District's website, Facebook page and on YouTube with the title "EWD Hurricane Ian Response."
At the meeting, members of the work crews who tracked down leaks after the storm and made other necessary repairs earned the applause of utility customers in attendance. The supervisors also offered their kudos.
"The EWD staff worked around the clock," Supervisor Taylor Meals said. "Their attitude was 'these are my neighbors.'"
Administrator Ray Burroughs will be meeting with insurance and FEMA officials about reimbursement funds for the more than $2 million paid out for the hurricane damages the district sustained.
The district also prepared answer sheets to questions commonly asked by water and sewer customers since the hurricane. Those questions and answers included:
• Even if the meter and water service are off, customers are billed monthly base charges — $20.14 per water equivalent residential connection (ERC) and $29.31 per ERC for sewer service. Failure to pay could result with a lien on the property after 120 days.
• Those property owners who do not intend to rebuild must provide the district with a copy of a county demolition permit and a Florida photo ID.
• Where sewer service has been capped off, property owners must provide the district a county permit and proof of completed repairs before the District will tie those customers back into the sewer system.
The supervisors voted unanimously Thursday for a special adjustment of unusually high water bills due to damages resulting from Hurricane Ian.
For more information, visit englewoodwater.com or call 941-474-3217.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
