ENGLEWOOD — Deputies arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly threw part of a glass cup at her ex-boyfriend's head during an argument.
Fatima Amina Duka, 26, has been charged with one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering in a felony proceeding.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office initially responded to a domestic disturbance call from Barker Avenue around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.
Deputies made contact with a man living at the residence, who said Duka was his ex-girlfriend. He noted she had been staying at the residence in a separate room.
The man alleged Duka had tried to enter his bed while she was drunk and he did not want her to do so.
Duka then allegedly attempted to strike him and he attempted to hold her at bay. In the process, a glass cup was broken and Duka grabbed the broken off cup handle.
The complainant said Duka threw the handle at him and it struck his head, leaving a small laceration. Deputies later corroborated that the laceration was present on his head.
When the complainant tried to get away from Duka, another person living at the residence came out of her room and attempted to call 911.
The arrest report further alleges Duka took the phone out of the second resident's hand and threw it outside to prevent the call. Additionally, she allegedly damaged the home's security system and took part of it off the wall.
The exact nature of the security system was redacted on the report, as were the names of the complaining witnesses.
Deputies then interviewed Duka. She claimed she was trying to sleep when the male complainant tried interrupting her by flickering lights and removing her blanket.
Duka also claimed her ex-boyfriend accused her of cheating on him, and she did not know how the glass cup had been broken.
In the report, deputies described Duka's account as "inconsistent" and not matching physical evidence at the residence.
Deputies ultimately came to a conclusion Duka was the primary aggressor. She was arrested and transported to Charlotte County Jail.
Duka was later released on $40,000 total bond. She is due to appear in court June 5.
