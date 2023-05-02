Fatima Amina Duka

Fatima Amina Duka

ENGLEWOOD — Deputies arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly threw part of a glass cup at her ex-boyfriend's head during an argument.

Fatima Amina Duka, 26, has been charged with one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering in a felony proceeding.


   

