Mega Millions and Powerball January 2021 (copy)

Larry Sibley, of Venice, buys a scratch-off ticket in 2021 at Mobile/7-Eleven in Venice from Patti Hudson, of Venice. An Englewood resident recently won $2 million in a Powerball drawing. 

 sun FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood woman claimed a $2 million Powerball prize, according to the Florida Lottery.

Dianne Kushmerek bought the winning ticket at the Winn-Dixie, 1951 South McCall Road in Englewood.


   
