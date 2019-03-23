SARASOTA — Jessica Winkler’s trial was set for April 8, but instead she plead guilty this week to second-degree murder in killing her transgender wife.
Winkler, 49, who is also transgener, shot and killed 51-year-old Rhiannon Layendecker in their Overbrook Gardens home in Englewood on Dec. 15, 2017.
Winkler will serve a minimum of 25 years in prison. She was facing a life sentence and had also been charged with tampering with evidence after she hid Layendecker’s body.
Winkler told deputies she and Layendecker argued that day over infidelity in their relationship. Winkler shot and killed her. Winkler put Layendecker’s body into the back of her truck and threw the gun into a nearby waterway. Winkler allegedly took photos of Layendecker’s bloody body after the killing.
She called deputies the next day and confessed to the killing. Deputies found the body wrapped in a bloody blanket in the back of a 2003 Dodge truck.
Winkler was asked to turn over her cellphone password for detectives while they gathered evidence. She then spent a month in jail on suicide watch. She later claimed insanity and was temporarily taken to a mental health facility.
Twelfth Circuit Judge Charles Roberts approved up to $2,500 for Winkler’s psychological evaluations. She was later re-evaluated and found competent to go to trial.
While in the Sarasota County Jail, Winkler allegedly confided in another jail inmate, Lauren Cobb, about the murder. Cobb, in turn, talked to detectives about Winkler. Cobb said Layendecker accused Winkler of cheating on her and had proof of it on her phone. Winkler denied the affair. The pair argued more. Layendecker told Winkler to pack her stuff and go if she wanted. The relationship was over.
According to Cobb, Winkler said Layendecker became agitated. Layendecker allegedly put her hands on Winkler and screamed. Winkler told Cobb she couldn’t handle it anymore, Cobb said according to court records.
“I felt like she was just going to, like go into a rage,” Cobb told detectives of Winkler’s admission. “Rhiannon goes into rages.”
Winkler said she grabbed the gun and shot Layendecker and knew she wasn’t moving, Cobb said.
“She (Winkler) knew she (Layendercker) was dead,” Cobb told authorities, “but she said she was so angry that she just kept shooting. She was like, ‘I couldn’t stop.’ She was like, ‘something took over me.’”
Cobb said Winkler told her she took pictures of everything before she cleaned up. Then she covered Layendecker with a sheet that was special to the couple, Cobb said.
Both Layendecker and Winkler are transgender women who applied for a marriage license in April 2011 with the Sarasota County Clerk of the Court. Winkler was born Jason Christopher Wernet and filed for a name change in April 2010. In 2009, Layendecker, who was born Richard William, was granted a name change.
Cobb said Winkler sometimes told different stories about details of the killing, depending on who else was around in the cell block. She told one group that Layendecker stabbed her, Cobb said. Then while they were alone, Winkler said she stabbed herself in the arm. Then Winkler told deputies she was stabbed and shot Layendecker in self-defense.
Cobb said Winkler tried to bury Layendecker in a hole, but a man saw it. She panicked and called her cousin who told her to turn herself in. She went to the hospital and was treated and released for her stab wound. She waited several more hours and then called police.
Cobb said Winkler was worried about going to prison. She questioned if she would be sent to a women’s facility instead of a men’s prison. Cobb told investigators that Winkler said, “I’m playing crazy, and they’re going for it. I win this, you lose it.”
Court documents show Cobb agreed to testify against Winkler after receiving a plea deal. Cobb was facing six years in prison. She was offered 30 months in prison for a truthful testimony.
Winkler was also ordered to pay $518 in court fees.
