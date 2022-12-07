ENGLEWOOD — Marilyn Barton grew up knowing that her father was a gunnery officer on the USS New Orleans during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
But that was all she knew.
“He never really said much about Pearl Harbor,” said Barton, who lives in Englewood.
“One night we watched ‘Tora! Tora! Tora!,’ and he broke out in a sweat, left the room, and didn’t come back,” she said.
“Tora! Tora! Tora!” was a 1970 film about the Pearl Harbor attack lauded for its accuracy of Dec. 7, 1941.
As the years went by, Leonard Barton began to share some details about his service, and Marilyn learned how he joined the war effort, and what he witnessed on the Day of Infamy.
She said her father remembered going back to his ship on Dec. 6 and telling a fellow officer that he heard the crew would be going to Australia.
“Everything’s just too good around here; I am just getting bored,” he recalled saying, he said.
The next morning her father “woke up and the bells were going off,” Barton said.
She said some were blaming the Army, believing they were practicing on Sunday.
Barton said her father got up but couldn’t find his shoes. He looked out the porthole and saw a Japanese pilot.
The plane was so close that her father remembered seeing him turn his head and smile at Barton. The plane’s wings almost touched the USS New Orleans.
Borrowing someone else’s shoes, he headed to the deck and began firing at the Japanese planes, Barton said.
Also aboard the ship was legendary U.S. Navy Chaplain Lt. Howell M. Forgy, whose quote at the time became famous and inspired a popular song: “Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.”
As gunnery officer, Barton began to shoot at the Japanese planes. Barton told his daughter that he could see the USS Arizona and other ships. USS New Orleans (CA-32) was a heavy cruiser and was in the process of standard repairs.
Leonard Barton survived the war and went on to serve six more years, retiring with the rank of lieutenant commander.
He had a successful career in business and retired from American Express at age 73. He died at 91 in 2012.
Entering the military as a young man hadn’t been his goal, Marilyn Barton said.
After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, her father had a tough time finding a job during the Great Depression.
He and a friend were in the bar of Peoria’s Jefferson Hotel in Illinois when a recruiter came in and said, “Would you like to join the Navy and see the world?’”
The recruiter enticed them by saying they would get a free trip to Panama.
He married Marilyn Jean Straus during his service in 1943, and they had two daughters: Marilyn and Sharon Barton Hewitt.
His wife died in 2010.
Marilyn Barton said at the end of his life, her father lived with her and her husband, and she said it was a “blessing” that she got to know him and care for him.
