Hope Lutheran Church on Hopewell Avenue in Gulf Cove, stands among one of the hardest hit churches and significantly damaged by Ian. That, however, didn't halt people attending Sunday services in the parking lot after the storm.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church sustained quite a bit of damage from Hurricane Ian's winds. Some buildings on its campus were crushed.
ENGLEWOOD — Houses of worship weren't spared the ravaging winds of Hurricane Ian, but neither did the storm diminished the faith of their congregations.
Hope Lutheran Church, on Hopewell Avenue in Gulf Cove, stands among the hardest hit churches, significantly damaged by Ian.
That, however, didn't halt Sunday services.
"We never missed," Hope Lutheran pastor Jennifer Schaefer said of the church's Sunday services. "We held the first service in the parking lot."
Hope Lutheran plans a have services in an undamaged portion of the church.
Across South McCall Road (State Road 776), Gulf Cove United Methodist Church is undergoing repairs of the damages the hurricane foisted upon the church.
"Good morning, Church," Gulf Cove United Methodist posted on its social media page that encourages people to attend an 11 a.m. service Sunday. "Once again, please bring chairs, bug spray, coffee, if you want to bring something to add to the table for us to share afterwards you’re welcome to. Invite your friends, neighbors, we are community."
Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., also sustained significant damage. Senior Pastor, the Rev. Dan Prine, said the sanctuary, fortunately, remained intact.
Like other churches Englewood United Methodist had to improvise and is holding services in its fellowship hall.
The Rev. Scott Andrews, the new pastor at Englewood's Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, had to pause his trip and hold up in Georgia waiting for Hurricane Ian to pass.
He was happy to find the church still standing when he finally arrived in Englewood after the hurricane.
