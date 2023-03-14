ENGLEWOOD — Members of Englewood's Community Redevelopment Area's advisory board want to make sure Sarasota County commissioners and top staff are listening to them.
During their monthly meeting Monday, the volunteer board members — and a couple of previous members — expressed their frustration.
Topics ranged from the board's input into county decisions, to policies about the Pioneer Plaza, to who was responsible for creating each month's advisory board agenda.
Sarasota County commissioners created Englewood's CRA in 1998 to guide the revitalization of the area around West Dearborn Street, Englewood's oldest neighborhood. The county declared the area "blighted" at the time.
Since then, the county has completed two streetscape projects for Dearborn, including a major one that wrapped up in January.
It also developed the Pioneer Plaza from an empty lot to an event venue that hosts festivals, performances and the weekly Olde Englewood Farmers Market.
Funding comes from "tax-increment financing"; tax dollars generated from rising property values are channeled into these improvements.
The Englewood CRA advisory board's role has been to provide input for projects to the County Commission and staff, which includes the county's CRA manager.
That position changed recently. At the end of 2022, the county's longtime CRA manager, Debbie Marks, retired.
Much of Monday's discussion centered around Matt Osterhoudt, the county's Planning and Development Services director since 2017. Osterhoudt is out of the office this week, and was not at Tuesday's meeting. He was unavailable for comment for this story.
Board member Mike Looney took exception to the minutes of the last CRA advisory board meeting held in February. He said it appeared that some of what happened was missing. He wanted to listen to the audio recording and compare it to what was written in the minutes draft. Board members voted 4-0 to postpone approval of the minutes until next month.
Looney also asked about letters he said Osterhoudt sent to members of the public about upcoming policy changes for using the Pioneer Plaza. The CRA board members didn't get copies of the letters, Looney said.
"Everything seems to revolve around one person in North County. Is Matt Osterhoudt the king of Englewood?" Looney asked. "My personal opinion is that we are in dire straits here. We need to take our community back."
Looney and the CRA's vice chair, Keith Rowley, are members of the Lemon Bay Rotary Sunrise Club, the nonprofit that runs the Old Englewood Village Farmers Market at Pioneer Plaza.
Taylor Meals, a former longtime CRA board member, spoke as a member of the public.
"I am baffled about what this board's purpose is going to be. From what I've heard, everything is going to be run from North County."
One of the board's original purposes was to make Dearborn Street "a destination," Meals said.
"It has done so, with all the events like the farmers markets and the car shows. It's a place where you want to go."
Elaine Miller, also a former longtime board member, pointed out how the CRA board and the nonprofit Old Englewood Village Association have been involved in the decision-making process about Englewood's downtown.
"We have the feeling this is being thwarted," she said.
Board member Toy Coxley said she stopped getting post-event reports for events happening at the Plaza, as the board has been getting for years.
She said although the meeting's agenda had a discussion about the county's standard operating procedure for events, she and the other board members hadn't received a copy of the lengthy document until just before the meeting and had no time to review it.
Joyce Colmar, a member of the Old Englewood Village Association's board of directors, and Kathy Obendorfer, the board's chair, both spoke during the public input portion of the meeting. The association represents dozens of members with businesses or other interests in the neighborhood.
Colmar asked why the nonprofit OEVA had been left off the CRA board's agenda for the past few months, when it was part of the discussion for years. Marcie Castenada, the Englewood CRA manager, responded that she was told by her supervisor to leave nonprofits off the agenda.
Obendorfer said the Old Englewood Village Association is in a partnership with Sarasota County to take over some of the CRA's duties when the CRA sunsets in 2029. She brought a copy of Sarasota County's 2019 resolution covering the last 10 years of the CRA, which established that relationship.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger also attended the meeting. Cutsinger is a longtime Englewood resident who represents Englewood and most of North Port on the Sarasota County Commission.
"I couldn't be more excited about what's going on in Englewood. We cut the ribbon on the new Dearborn Street and the new Pioneer Plaza," he said. "We're in a transition time — but we will work through it. We will do this."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.