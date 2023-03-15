ENGLEWOOD — The Artist Colony that meets on West Dearborn Street is getting a reputation for painting and sculpture in the community.
Now it’s adding music to its repertoire.
Englewood’s Artist Colony first gathered at Pioneer Plaza on a Wednesday morning in December 2022. Since then, the artists have gathered twice a month — the first and third Wednesdays — displaying, selling and offering classes in an outdoor studio.
Now, the group’s offerings are expanding to include the colony’s own ensemble, performing classical, jazz and easy listening music at each session.
The Artists Colony Ensemble is set to perform on Wednesday, March 15, and again April 5 and April 19. The gallery sessions are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the plaza, 345 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
On April 11, the Artist Colony is planing a free evening classical concert at the Plaza from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
“We invite our guests to grab their chairs, pack their dinner or order ‘dinner to go’ from one of our restaurants, come and enjoy the music,” organizers state in an email to The Daily Sun. Rumors Wine Bistro will have baskets to go, and Joe Maxx coffee and other items will be available.
The group is looking for sponsors for the concert. They are also planning a concert series beginning in November.
For more information, call Sydney Martin at 773-983-6190.
