ENGLEWOOD — Cooper Delbridge of Englewood and his sailing partner Kay Brunsvold of Sarasota took second place in the Youth Sailing World Championships in Oman recently.
Eleven countries were represented in the Nacra 15 multihull competition, and Delbridge and Brunsvold sailed past nine other teams to take silver Dec. 15.
Delbridge started sailing with Englewood Sailing Association at age 9, where he learned his core sailing knowledge and ignited his passion for the sport. He continued there another five years before joining Sarasota Youth Sailing. He is now a senior at Pine View High School in Osprey.
Of Oman, Delbridge said in an email to The Daily Sun, "The weather was very much like the weather here in Florida, but it took a 16-hour flight to get from Texas to Saudi Arabia then another trip to Oman.
"Kay and I raced for five days straight to eliminate the other teams," he said. "We practiced together for several months and qualified as the team to represent the US by winning the US National Sailing Championship in October of this year.
"The winning World Championship race was extremely intense as we were tied for first with the French team going into that last race."
Across all classes, Team USA came in third out of 59 countries, behind France and Spain. You can see the overall results at worldsailingywc.org/results.
