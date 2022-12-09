Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, left, shows Keith Farlow and Keith Rowley the menu for the restaurant he used to own in Englewood in this Sept. 2, 2021 photo, taken at Pioneer Plaza in Englewood. The price of breakfast: 85 cents.
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger speaks at an event in April, 2022. His fellow commissioners selected Cutsinger to chair the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners.
SUN FILE PHOTO
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, left, shows Keith Farlow and Keith Rowley the menu for the restaurant he used to own in Englewood in this Sept. 2, 2021 photo, taken at Pioneer Plaza in Englewood. The price of breakfast: 85 cents.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher speaks to Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who represents North Port and Englewood, in this Oct. 3, 2022 photo taken in North Port.
SARASOTA — Englewood’s county commissioner will serve as the chairman of the Sarasota County Commission for 2023.
During its annual retreat Friday morning, as the first order of business, commissioners chose Cutsinger, the current acting chair, as their leading officer.
In companion votes, they selected Commissioner Nancy Detert, of Venice, as vice chair, and Commissioner Mike Moran, of Sarasota, as chair pro tem.
Commissioners had no discussion regarding the selection of officers, and Cutsinger offered no comments on his election as chairman.
Elected to the county commission in 2020, Cutsinger served as vice chair this year, and became acting chair in late November when the term of former Commissioner Alan Maio expired.
During the Nov. 16 commission meeting, County Attorney Rick Elbrecht told commissioners that due to the pending vacancy with the end of Maio’s term they needed to choose an acting chair to serve between Nov. 22 and Friday’s annual retreat.
Having an acting officer was essential, Elbrecht explained, to attend to any necessary duties such as signing paperwork.
A resident of the Englewood area for more than 45 years, Cutsinger owned Ron’s Restaurant in Englewood for several years. He has been a financial adviser and is the owner and managing director of Waypoint Wealth Management, a financial services firm for almost 30 years.
Devoted to Sarasota County, he has served as a member of civic and nonprofit community service organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, and the Rotary Club of Sarasota. He served as president of the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library and as a member of the Sarasota County Library Advisory Board. He has also served on the Sarasota County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and was recognized by the Friends of The Legacy Trail for his support of the successful referendum to extend the trail.
A former two-term state senator, Detert was first elected to the county commission in 2016 upon the conclusion of her senate term. She was re-elected to the commission in 2020 and has previously served as chair and vice-chair.
Like Detert, Moran is also entering the final two years of his second term on the county commission. He also was first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.
Besides selecting their officers, commissioners also divvied up their committee assignments for the coming year and informally decided upon their priorities for 2023 which they will formally adopt in early January.
