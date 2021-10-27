ENGLEWOOD — All three Englewood farmers markets will be closed Thursday in anticipation of severe weather.
Markets are held along West Deaborn Streets on Thursdays during the season, but because high winds along with rain are in the forecast, organizers opted to put safety first and cancel the markets this week.
"The last time I canceled the weather was fine, but it's fine, safety is the most important factor for our customers," said Chris Phelps, of Corin Bay Market. "I've already had two vendors who are worried. We will do them every Thursday until Nov. 11."
Phelps recently sold her building at 30 S. Mango St., near West Dearborn Street, where she's held her market for years.
"Once the new owner takes over, the market will not continue," Phelps said.
Most vendors use pop-up tents to shade their merchandise, while others are open to the elements, neither of which would work well with Thursday's forecast weather.
A frontal was forecast to move through the area via the Gulf of Mexico, bringing heavy wind and storms, said meteorologist Jim Dickey, of WWSB-TV.
But, he said, the storms will be followed by cooler temperatures and less humidity and improving weekend conditions.
Those conditions will be on hand for Halloween night and the annual Dearborn Safewalk on West Dearborn Street, which kicks off at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The three farmers markets will return 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, along West Dearborn Street and Corin Bay.
