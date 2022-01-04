ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County intends to unlock the gate and let the public get a look inside the historic Cookie House at Cedar Point Environmental Park.
Starting Friday, the county will offer free educational tours of the house 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tours. The house will be open the same hours each subsequent Friday until March 25. The house will also be opened to the public Feb. 12 as part of annual Lemon Bay Fest.
It's rare to see the inside of a historic structure that's normally closed to the public.
"Visiting the Cookie House offers visitors a unique opportunity to view one of Charlotte County’s historic buildings, and learn about its historical connections to the study of marine life in Florida," said Jennifer Zoebelein, Charlotte County historian.
Cedar Point Park, on Placida Road across from Lemon Bay High School, is not the Cookie House's original home. The house was part of the complex of structures of the historic Bass Marine Laboratory, which operated on what is now Merchants Crossing and New Comfort Road on Gottfried Creek.
The Bass Laboratory was first marine biology lab on the mainland of Florida. There was, at that time, a part-time lab at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas. The Bass lab operated until 1944.
“The Bass (lab) had flourished because of the rich animal life in the area,” Eugenie Clark recalled in her autobiography “The Lady and the Sharks.”
She worked out of the Cape Haze lab and built her reputation as a shark and marine researcher. Clark is recognized as a Mote founder. She died in 2015 at 92.
“The catalogue and price list of animals sold by the (Bass lab) gave me an idea of the great variety and abundance of animals (in Cape Haze),” Clark wrote.
The Bass Lab predated the Cape Haze Laboratory, which would evolved into the Mote Marine Laboratory, now in Sarasota.
Both Zoebelein and local historian Diana Harris, author of "Englewood Lives" agreed the Cookie House structure has historical significance on its own.
"The building was given its nickname by locals," Zobelein wrote in an email to The Daily Sun.
Architecturally, as noted on the historical plaque fronting the Cookie House, its cross-cut log construction style is unique, giving it the appearance of cookies pressed into stucco. Historians identified as a popular construction style among immigrants settling in Wisconsin.
"State historians told me they never came across another structure like this in Florida," Harris said.
David Arp purchased and redeveloped the remaining portion of the Bass Lab site.
While many of the structures were in severe disrepair, the Cookie House wasn’t. Arp wanted to see it saved. Community efforts did not reach the fundraising goal to move it, so Arp decided to pay the $30,000 needed to move it to Cedar Point in 2006.
“A police escort slowly led the way from New Point Comfort down Placida Road, and 27 minutes later, the cookie house arrived at Cedar Point Park,” Harris wrote in her Sun historical column in 2015.
“Despite the huge amount of trepidation felt by all involved, except (Johnson & Son Movers), the cottage proved to be a good traveler,” Harris wrote. “It arrived in one piece. No cookies fell off; no new cracks appeared.”
Copies of "Englewood Lives" can be purchased online at Amazon.com or at the Country Hound restaurant in Englewood, or the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
For information, contact Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or email her at Jennifer.Zoebelein@charlottecountyfl.gov.
