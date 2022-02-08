Tom Dignam points to Lemon Bay and the boat ramp and other new amenities at Englewood’s Bay Heights Park in this 2017 file photo. Dignam led the Sunrise Rotary Club’s efforts to maintain the park when the county lacked funds during the recession.
When it's finished in April, the new stage at the Dearborn Street plaza will be named The Dignam Family Stage.
PHOTO provided BY JOHN R. MUNN
Tom Dignam points to Lemon Bay and the boat ramp and other new amenities at Englewood’s Bay Heights Park in this 2017 file photo. Dignam led the Sunrise Rotary Club’s efforts to maintain the park when the county lacked funds during the recession.
SARASOTA — Englewood residents refer to the traditional gathering spot on Dearborn Street as Pioneer Park.
But will that name stick?
With no discussion Tuesday, Sarasota County commissioners decided to move forward with a process to select a name for the park which the county refers to as the West Dearborn Street Plaza.
Over the years, the property has been home to concerts, festivals and a weekly farmers market. The plaza is under construction now, as workers are adding a permanent stage, restrooms, walking paths, lights and signs.
And in a companion action, commissioners also approved naming the stage currently under construction at the park The Dignam Family Stage.
That action came after Tom Dignam sent a formal request to county seeking naming rights to the stage along with a $100,000 donation.
County codes regarding names for public places references, “Significant land or financial donation to the subject property,” and gives the county commission “full discretion to name the subject property after a significant contributor to that property.”
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who represents Englewood on the Sarasota County Commission, recited a long list of contributions the Dignam family has made to the Englewood area, adding that, “it goes much further than that (referring to the donation) for the Dignam family.”
Those contributions, both financial and otherwise, stretching back over the years include the restoration of the Hermitage Artists Retreat, moving the Green Street Church to its present home, along with support for the Englewood Family YMCA, the Englewood Art Center, Englewood Community Hospital, State College of Florida and the Rotary Youth Foundation among many.
“Over the years … every time you mention Englewood, it’s the Dignam family,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said.
Following county codes, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis will convene an ad hoc naming committee to solicit names for the park for consideration by commissioners at a future meeting.
Construction for the plaza is on schedule and due to be completed in mid-April or early May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.