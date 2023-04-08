ENGLEWOOD — For years, he steered the financial fortunes of many Englewood residents while being a devoted husband and father, and serving the community he loved.
Peter “Pete” Mason, 48, owner of the Mason Financial Group for many years, died Thursday following a long illness, leaving his many friends saddened at the news.
“He was a friend to anyone who he met, a youth football coach and mentor to many children,” Shane Whitmore, Mason’s best friend, wrote in an email. “He would always tell me he didn’t know a thing about coaching football, and I would laugh telling him it’s not always about the Xs and Os, but being a mentor to these kids — and he was by far the best I have ever known in doing that."
Serving the youth of Englewood was important to Mason, who grew up in the community.
For years, he hosted the Pete Mason Memorial Golf Tournament in memory of his father, who was committed to the town’s youth and the Englewood YMCA, with proceeds from the charity event going to that organization.
Mason's father, also a financial adviser, established the Mason-Hinck firm with offices on West Dearborn Street for years.
The younger Pete Mason was the youngest person ever to serve as president of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, current board member Erin Halstead noted. Mason was also a past director, and served on the board of the HCA Englewood Hospital, she added.
“Pete always had a smile, love and positive words for everyone. He made a positive impact in Englewood through all of his years of community service. He will be missed by many,” Halstead wrote.
Social media posts about Mason were a testimony of that.
“There are no words we can offer to express our feelings…. He was a special man in many ways and held his head high in the most challenging of times,” Jeannie Joyce posted on behalf of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club of which Mason was an honorary member.
“Such sad news, and a great loss for the community,” Carrie Greus wrote.
And in a few simple words, Caroline Livingston Clabaugh wrote, “He will be missed!”
Mason’s love for Englewood and Dearborn Street in particular showed in one of his social media posts quoted in an Oct. 8, 2016 Englewood Sun story.
“I’m working late tonight at my office on Dearborn St. here in Englewood,” Mason started. “I step outside and there is a great event across the street at Ivy’s Attic. I can hear really good blues music coming from Englewoods on Dearborn! Really great music! I smell fantastic pizza and Italian food being served at Bobarino’s. The farmers market is set to resume tomorrow. We have great coffee shops, ice cream and multiple restaurants. The shopping and art is something you can’t miss. Our downtown rocks! Come see us!”
The mention of music first in the post was true to form for Mason as he was “a huge punk rock and metal music fan and loved live music,” Whitmore wrote.
Mason is survived by his wife, Tracey and children, Matthew, Peyton, and Annsley. Even during his sickness, he didn’t miss an event his children were involved it, Whitmore wrote.
“He was always such a positive, cheerful, fun guy to be around. He really cared about everyone,” his friend, Brad Yurcus posted on the Lemon Bay Funeral Home website.
