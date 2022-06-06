ENGLEWOOD — As they have in past years, Englewood’s Rotarians hope to make the skies bright with Fourth of July fireworks.
And again they are looking for the community to step up with donations and sponsorships for a fireworks show to be shot off from Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key.
“I’d love to see the community be involved,” said Ray LaBadie, the Sunrise Rotary member coordinating the fundraising effort for the fireworks. “The Fourth of July is about family. It’s a family celebration.”
Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary members are looking for $37,000 for the fireworks show over Lemon Bay.
Due to inflation and other factors — like a $5 million liability insurance policy required by Rotary International — the Sunrise chapter finds itself needing more for the show, LaBadie said. The insurance will cost the Sunrise chapter $7,200, he explained.
“With your help, we are hoping to make this year’s celebration the best one yet.”
This year, instead of a VIP tent, the Sunrise Rotary will offer an eco tour on Lemon Bay thanks to Dolphin Tours, prior to the fireworks show. Food and refreshments will be provided. The cruise is asking $250 per person and is limited to 35 people. To make reservations, call Jim Duvay at 207-290-1250.
Donations for the fireworks can be made out and mailed to LBSR Foundation P.O. Box 897 Englewood, FL 34295 or at lbsrfoundation.com.
