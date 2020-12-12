ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County is getting ready to do some major repairs to its two skate parks, but the facilities will have to be closed down while the work is completed.
First up is the J.M. Berlin-Rotary Skate Park, scheduled to be shut down Dec. 21 to Jan. 8.
Charlotte County is closing the park — one of the amenities at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park on San Casa Drive, Englewood — for repairs.
“Over the years, there has been minor patch work done to the concrete in the park,” Community Services project coordinator Lacey Solomon told The Daily Sun in an email. “The patch work is not holding up, and has proven to be a short-term fix.”
The county has hired a contractor to replace sections of concrete throughout the park, as well as removing the rust and flaking from the existing metal parts and replacing some of the metal.
“The cracks, chips and patches need to be replaced and repaired by a company that specifically deals with skate park construction,” Solomon said. “We are working with a company out of California (that) is currently in South Florida working on other projects.”
Once work is completed at the Berlin Rotary Skate Park, the repair crew will then move to the Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park on Carmalita Street in Punta Gorda and make necessary repairs to that park. There is no date set yet for that work.
The downtime for the Berlin-Rotary park in Englewood includes the weeks when Charlotte County schools are closed for winter break and kids are out of school. County officials say they chose that time to save money.
“The timing lined up for us to have the work completed at both parks now, since there is already a construction crew in the area,” Solomon said. “By scheduling the work while they were in the state vs. deploying them to come back at a later time saved the county close $10,000.”
The repairs at the J.M. Berlin-Rotary Skate Park will cost $59,800, while those at the Cerbone Skate Park will cost $29,440. Both projects are being funded through the Community Services Department capital maintenance project budget.
For more information about the skate parks, call Solomon at 941-613-3238 or email her at Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
