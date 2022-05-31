ENGLEWOOD — The Secret Society of Smoked Mullets is ready to add to its numbers.
The group met recently and chose the 2022 winners for the Smoked Mullet Award, and the annual Englewood Legends Award.
The nominees are presented and the winners announced at the awards luncheon to be held from 11:30 a.m, to 1 p.m. June 17 at The Waverly Restaurant, 2095 N. Beach Road, Englewood.
The awards were established in 1996 by Englewood Chamber President Nita (Edmondson) Cole to recognize historical individuals and families who have contributed to the early development of the Englewood area.
The Smoked Mullet winners created The Englewood Legends Award in 2017 to recognize historical families and their family members who remain in the area.
Guest speaker is historian Don Bayley.
Bailey is a board member of the Lemon Bay Historical Society, Englewood Museum, History and Preservation Coalition of Sarasota County, Sarasota County Centennial Committee and Friends of the Sarasota County History Center. He's a former board member for the Sandwich-Cape Cod Historical Commission, Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Services Board. He's worked for ABC News Radio as technical supervisor, edited and published "Sandwich 375 Years: Photos, Facts and Fables of Cape Cod's Oldest Town" and "Monty's Stories: Growing Up in a Small Florida Town."
Nancy Wille, 2021 Smoked Mullet winner, is honorary chair for the luncheon. “It was an honor to be chosen last year, and be included with this dedicated group of people who have made Englewood what it is today," she said. "I would like to thank Don Bayley for being our speaker, and Eric Fogo for serving as our master of ceremonies for the event this year.”
Past winners of the Smoked Mullet Award are Dr. John Flower; Mac Horton, Leah Lasbury, John Fitzgerald, Ferold Davis, Don Platt, Eunice Albritton, Tom Dignam, William Davis, David Dignam, Joe Czerwinski, Dennis Gerard, Bill Stiver Sr., Larry Nicol, Charles Hicks, Diana Harris, Esther Horton, Fred Beck, Rex Rowley, Gary Schroeder, Mel Kugler and Nancy Wille.
Previous Englewood Legends Award winners include John Bass Jr. And The Bass Family, Jack Tate and The Tate Family, The Goff Family and The L.A. Ainger Family.
The committee thanks the sponsors for the awards luncheon: Babe’s Ace Hardware, Tall Pines Rentals, Rowley Insurance, A Cut Above Styling Salon, Maria’s Restaurant, Breeze Golf Carts, Stiver's Tire & Automotive, Suncoast Architect, Sterns and Bruns Tire and Auto, Anthony Leonard Roofing, Michael J. Looney Electric, Sean’s Carpet Cleaning, Leo Pfliger Construction, Giffels Webster Engineers, and Key Agency.
The cost for luncheon is $25, and reservations and menu choices may be made at www.englewoodchamber.com/events, or by calling 941-474–5511.
