Crews have finished installing pavers at the intersection of West Dearborn Street and McCall Road, bottom. Work is being done on sidewalks, landscaping, parking and more. so motorists can expect frequent closures of that part of the street.
The 300 block of West Dearborn Street sports its new coat of asphalt, giving a glimpse of what the rest of the street will look like when complete.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SARASOTA COUNTY
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SARASOTA COUNTY
While construction continues, access is open to all shops and restaurants, including Mango Bistro and LaStanza, to the right of this photo.
ENGLEWOOD — The West Dearborn Street improvement project is progressing, but good portion of Englewood’s main street is still a work in progress.
People heading there to shop or dine during the holiday weekend should keep that in mind, official say — as well as those looking for a good spot to watch Englewood’s July 4 fireworks show.
While many people traditionally gather at the end of West Dearborn Street, that happens to be the focus of much of the street and sidewalk work right now.
Getting to and from some of the bayfront parks like Indian Mound or Lemon Bay Park in Englewood can be tricky if your route takes you through West Dearborn.
Motorists can expect some closures at:
• New York Avenue.
• Between New York Avenue and State Road 776.
• Portions of West Dearborn Street between Old Englewood Road and Cedar Street.
Motorists should take caution when approaching the area, following detour signage and flaggers. Construction is on track to be completed later this fall.
The Dearborn Street project includes new parking, new asphalt along the road and pavers at intersections, widening sidewalks, comfort stations and shade structures and a first-of-its-kind gateway entry sign. When it’s completed there will be new, enhanced landscaping, new street signs and LED streetlighting.
The project broke ground in June 2021 and is scheduled to be finished by this fall.
The project was approved by Sarasota County Commissioners in 2017 with the use of $7.6 million in CRA funds. The design contract was awarded to Kimley-Horn and Associates, and the construction contract was awarded to Wright Construction Group Inc.
For more information, visit scgov.net or call 3-1-1.
