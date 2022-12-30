ESclinic111720aaa.jpg

Christine T. Bradley, a nurse practitioner, stands with Beth Harrison, the executive director of the Englewood Community Clinic, before COVID-19. Bradley has been among those who have volunteered their time to the free community clinic.  

 SUN FILE PHOTO

ENGLEWOOD — The free Englewood Community Care Clinic is ready to serve those who are in need of health care.

The free clinic serves its patients 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays, at the Charlotte County West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive.


Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments