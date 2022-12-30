Christine T. Bradley, a nurse practitioner, stands with Beth Harrison, the executive director of the Englewood Community Clinic, before COVID-19. Bradley has been among those who have volunteered their time to the free community clinic.
ENGLEWOOD — The free Englewood Community Care Clinic is ready to serve those who are in need of health care.
The free clinic serves its patients 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays, at the Charlotte County West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive.
The clinic only accepts walk-in patients on a first-come, first-served basis. The patients are asked to wear masks in the annex building.
The clinic staff posted a banner on San Casa Drive announcing how it reopened in the annex Oct. 17 after Hurricane Ian.
Statistics show the clinic is needed.
Since 2011, the clinic has served more than 3,800 patients between the ages of 18 and 64 in more than 10,000 visits.
The patients are primarily working adults who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid or other public medical assistance or whose employers do not provide insurance or they can ill-afford private medical policies.
The patients generally work in the service industry or hold down other jobs where they earn incomes at 200% or less of the federal poverty line incomes.
"And we want people to come for a primary care, wellness visit," said Beth Harrison, the clinic's executive director.
The staff is made up of volunteer doctors, nurses, other medical professionals and non-medical volunteers.
For more information, visit www.englewoodclinic.org where new patients can download PDF patient form that can be filled out before visiting the clinic.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.