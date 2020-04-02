On the day before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statewide safer-at-home order was set to go into effect, some people were trying to sort out which businesses would be considered “essential” and remain open.
Executive Order 20-91, effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, limits Florida activities and businesses to those that are “essential,” in order to keep people from gathering and slow the spread of COVID-19.
A previous executive order by DeSantis on March 17 ordered nightclubs, bars, and other businesses to close for 30 days.
Many businesses like restaurants have been offering curbside service or delivery, and some big-box stores have been limiting the number of customers that could come in at one time.
According to the executive order, “All businesses or organizations are encouraged to provide delivery, carry-out or curbside service outside of the business or organization, of orders placed online or via telephone, to the greatest extent practicable.”
On Thursday afternoon, as the deadline approached, some stores and shops are closed, while others remained open.
Hobby Lobby in North Port’s Cocoplum Plaza remained open, and the company was intending to keep the store open, even after the order went into effect. A sign on their door read that Hobby Lobby is considered an “essential business,” because it offers supplies to make surgical masks, and sells educational supplies, office supplies, and various components for at home small businesses.
The typically full plaza parking lot was largely empty, aside from cars in front of Hobby Lobby, Pet Supermarket, Dollar Tree, and Publix, the few businesses that remained open.
Many customers in Hobby Lobby wore face masks, while employees wore gloves and served customers behind a plastic partition. Tape on the floor shows how close customers could stand near each other.
Linda Obergefell, from upstate New York, was visiting a friend in Venice and considering moving to Florida. She doesn’t know when she will be able to head home.
“They don’t have any stores like this where I live,” she said.
She came to Hobby Lobby because she saw it was open, and she wore a face mask.
“I’m wearing it to protect myself and my friend,” she said.
Obergefell asked an employee how she would be able to bring the lamp she was buying back to New York with her.
A few miles away in Port Charlotte, Michaels and Best Buy were open. Michaels sells craft and art supplies, and Best Buy sells electronics, computers, appliances and other items.
Both stores were offering curbside service.
Best Buy is considered an essential service, because it offers computer equipment that would allow people to work from home.
Customers were encouraged to tell an employee what they were looking for at a table in front of the store. An employee would write down their name, phone number and what they were looking for, and the customer was to return to their car. The employee would call them when their order was ready for curbside and contact-less pick up.
Michaels had a sign informing customers the stores total occupancy would be 10, which included employees already inside. A line of five waited their turn, outside, four of which had face masks.
Mary Hack, of Cape Coral, said she was waiting to get supplies for her grandchildren’s Easter baskets.
“I know they’ll be closed tomorrow, I would imagine,” she said.
Candy and Mike Jones were also waiting their turn to shop. They were shopping for supplies to make masks. Their son is a nurse at the University of Michigan.
They said they made about 300, and now have “a zillion requests, because they’re telling people to mask up,” Candy Jones said.
She and her husband are both making masks, working on two sewing machines. The masks they’re sending to Michigan will contain filters, while the others will be just fabric, Candy Jones said.
They’ll keep making masks until they run out of supplies.
At Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts in Charlotte Harbor, there was a similar scene of people waiting to get inside, though the line spanned to 10 people.
Linda Maynard is looking to get creative with her mask-making, since she ran out of elastic. Her daughter is a paramedic in Michigan, where she has already sent dozens of masks.
She said her daughter will place the masks she makes over her N-95 mask to “extend its life.”
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
