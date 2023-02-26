mullet

A small school of mullet swims in a shallow creek. For decades, mullet were the backbone of Englewood’s commercial fishing industry. They also served as a staple food for locals. Learn more on Tuesday night at Englewood’s Green Street Church Museum.

ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Historical Society has planned a program that will feature the backbone of Englewood’s commercial fishing industry, the humble mullet.

Josh Goodman will speak about the mullet, its habits, the best ways to cook it, and its role as the historic lifeblood for the area for decades.


Josh Goodman

Josh Goodman
Mullet

Mullet often jump out of the water, sailing a few feet through the air, before landing again. Learn why Tuesday night at the historic Green Street Church museum in Englewood.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments