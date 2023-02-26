A small school of mullet swims in a shallow creek. For decades, mullet were the backbone of Englewood’s commercial fishing industry. They also served as a staple food for locals. Learn more on Tuesday night at Englewood’s Green Street Church Museum.
ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Historical Society has planned a program that will feature the backbone of Englewood’s commercial fishing industry, the humble mullet.
Josh Goodman will speak about the mullet, its habits, the best ways to cook it, and its role as the historic lifeblood for the area for decades.
The presentation is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Historic Green Street Church, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Admission is free but donations are welcomed.
Goodman is manager of the Sarasota County Division of Historical Resources, which includes Sarasota County History Center — a community archive and research facility — as well as a variety of historic preservation programs led by our County Archaeologist and County Historic Preservationist.
He is a sixth-generation Floridian, originally from Taylor County in Florida’s Big Bend area and fronting Apalachee Bay. He grew up catching, preparing and enjoying mullet.
Goodman earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from Florida State University and has a Ph.D. in history from Tulane University.
While serving as the historian at the state archives, he managed the digitization of historical records for the award-winning Florida Memory Program.
“I can’t think of any era in Florida history or any square mile of Florida that doesn’t have some kind of fascinating story attached to it,” Goodman said. “Florida has had wave upon wave of newcomers over the centuries; lots of different people coming here at different times for all kinds of reasons. And they don’t come empty-handed. They bring their culture, their music, their food, their ideas, their languages; and they leave traces of all these things behind.”
