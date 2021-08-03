ENGLEWOOD — For those with eviction notices in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, there's help.
However, it's a challenging process for some to navigate.
Saving a home through the American Rescue Plan means hours of filling out required online paperwork necessary to qualify for up to 12 months of help.
In March, the U.S. Department of Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance program gave Sarasota County $13 million to help households unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional three months if needed to ensure housing stability.
On Friday, Sarasota County reported it gave away $1 million in emergency rental assistance funds. Those funds helped 180 households.
"There are 691 applications submitted to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program," said Sara Nealeigh, Sarasota County spokesperson. "The Emergency Rental Assistance call center answered 4,185 calls total since applications launched earlier this year."
The grant money given to those who qualify does not need to be paid back. Those who already received money from the CARES Act last year can apply again for emergency rental assistance. Renters who make less than 80% of the area median income can apply for assistance. All payments are sent directly to the utility provider or directly to the landlord. Mortgage assistance isn't given through the rental program.
For those without computer access or are uneasy about filling out forms online, the county has ambassadors to help.
In Englewood, residents can make an appointment at the CRA office, 370 W. Dearborn St., and in North Port residents can make an appointment at North Port Social Services, 6961 Outreach Way. The county also has a checklist and a video renters can use as a guide before applying.
Englewood
For those in need in Englewood, the first step is to dial 211 on a cell phone. The 211 system is designed as a one-stop shop for everything from housing, homelessness, utility bills, job searches, food, domestic violence shelter information, mental health, aging and legal services.
A 211 specialist links the person in need to local agencies that have funding for evictions, housing resources, food, jobs and other social services. The first step is registering through an "access point" agency. Because there are no agencies in Englewood, according to the 211 system, those residents can call in and give a 211 specialist the information. It takes up to 30 minutes for the information to be imported and then becomes available for multi agencies to access so the person doesn't have to preregister with other social services agencies in the network.
Charlotte County
The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition can help with rapid rehousing. Jeff Watts, CCHC director of programs, said it's hard to find housing now with a robust cash-buyers housing market. Charlotte County home prices were up 19.1% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $280K. On average, Charlotte County homes sell in about 14 days compared to 35 days last year.
Watts said this phenomena makes it harder to find additional landlords in the current housing market. The money local agencies receive from the federal and state government is sent to Department of Children and Families, then to the Gulf Coast Partnership and then split among Charlotte County social services agencies to supplement rent and utilities.
"That money will be stretched because housing prices and rents are escalating," he said.
Currently, the Homeless Coalition is near capacity with about 55 beds full each night. Watts said if someone does become homeless, the coalition has a waiting list and will work with people in need. A free dinner is offered to the public daily from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Homeless Coalition, he said.
"There are programs through the United Way, Jewish Family Services, St. Vincent de Paul, Jesus Loves You Ministry and others," Watts said. "The Gulf Coast Partnership funds all of the partner agencies. The money from the state and federal government goes through the Department of Children and Families and then to the Gulf Coast Partnership."
Currently DCF has an online rental assistance program for qualifying residents.
"Churches and private foundations in the community are working with people in need," he said. "There's a lot of community organizations who have big hearts."
MORTGAGE AND UTILITY HELP
Charlotte County Human Services may be able to offer mortgage and utility assistance to households adversely affected by COVID-19. The county uses a Fastrack program application. According to the county's website, "each grant/funding source has its own eligibility requirements, if you don’t qualify for one program, you may qualify for others."
There are programs also designed to help families who haven't signed up for child tax credits that provide additional monthly income to families in need. A 211 operator in Sarasota or Charlotte county can direct callers to those agencies.
