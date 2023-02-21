ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District survived Hurricane Ian, but the greater challenge was to provide the community with water in the days following the storm.
Ray Burroughs, Englewood Water District administrator, spoke about the impact of natural disasters such as Hurricane Ian on water resources at the Manasota Beach Club on Monday.
"All of Englewood was under evacuation, and the first thing that happened right before the storm hit on Sept. 28 was a major sewer line broke on San Casa," Burroughs said. "Our emergency generator was destroyed by the storm … it was a major disaster. We could not go out for service because of the deteriorating conditions of the storm."
Then, a fire broke out at the district's headquarters on Selma Avenue and damaged the reverse-osmosis water treatment plant.
The emergency generator was replaced in three days, restoring water services to most of the district. Workers rushed to repair the sewer system as well
Burroughs said the EWD was already planning improvements to its infrastructure when Hurricane Ian hit.
"Ian ramped up our expansion plans," Burroughs said. "We were already planning a new wastewater treatment plant … we can't get it built quick enough."
The new plant will be rated "hurricane strong," according to Burroughs.
"Our water tower is 60 years old and is designed to sway during a storm, but the twirling winds twisted it," he said. "We're going to need a brand-new tower."
Burroughs said he met with state senators in Tallahassee last month and asked for $2 million in funding for repairs.
"They know how hard we were hit and they know we need help," he said. "Being a special district serving two counties, we don't get the funds that individual counties receive."
The Englewood Water District has 83 wells at its wellfield off River Road, drawing both fresh and brackish water.
"Our reverse-osmosis system has two filters that disinfect the water and remove bacteria on a molecular level," Burroughs said.
Some of the challenges that EWD has seen over the year is the rapid expansion of the community.
"We are going to nearly double in size, mostly due to Wellen Park and the 10,000 new homes that are planned," Burroughs said. "We currently serve about 40,000 — that will increase to almost 100,000 over the next five years."
The two water sources can currently make up to 6 million gallons of water. The district also has a system for pushing out recycled wastewater for irrigation, with lines going to golf courses and gated communities to irrigate landscape beds.
More than 260 miles of pipes move water to customers throughout the community.
"We use 100% of our recoverable liquids for irrigation — nothing is wasted. We use a vacuum system for wastewater, so if there is any standing water, like from storms, you can still flush the toilet."
Burroughs has been with the water district for five years. Prior to that, he worked for the Florida Health Department for 16 years and was the Department of Environmental Protection representative for Sarasota County.
The Manasota Beach Club's “lunch and learn” series is held on Mondays during season. The cost is $35 for the talk and includes a lunch buffet. Reservations are required as seating is limited. The Manasota Beach Club is at 7660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.
For more information and reservations, call 941-474-2614.
