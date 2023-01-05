featured EWD issues precautionary water boil for entire district Staff Report Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the district's entire service area.Every customer of the water district is affected.The Water District reported a loss of water pressure at the water treatment plant on Thursday morning, according to a press release from district officials. "Pressure has been restored and bacteriological testing has begun. As a precaution, we advise all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled," the release states. Tap water that is intended for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute. Customers may also use bottled water."The Precautionary Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.For more information, contact the Englewood Water District at 941-474-3217. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Englewood Water District Precautionary Water Boil Advisory Ewd Trending Now Police chase ends in Englewood Englewood father dies after living with toxic mold Englewood Beer fest returns to Dearborn It's back: Red tide reported at area beaches Protections for grand trees could be loosened Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police chase ends in Englewood Englewood father dies after living with toxic mold Englewood Beer fest returns to Dearborn It's back: Red tide reported at area beaches Protections for grand trees could be loosened
