ENGLEWOOD — Chris and Erick Phelps hope Sarasota County will fix the standing water in the parking spaces that front their commercial building on South Mango Street.
“The parking spaces were constructed twice as the first set did not meet code and had other issues,” Chris Phelps wrote in an email she sent various county officials and others. The county took on the engineering redesign to provide the Phelps with additional parking in front of their building.
“It was all dug out and new pervious concrete was installed,” she said. “The contractor made it very clear that this product required maintenance. It required that the area be vacuumed two times a year so the product would allow the filtering of storm water (that was in the original design and approval) of the LID plan.”
The experimental, low-impact stormwater drainage system (LID), installed one block north and south of West Dearborn Street, wasn’t designed to alleviate temporary street flooding seen in Florida after palmetto-pounding storms and other cloud bursts, said Harold Roebuck, the county’s stormwater operations manager.
The LID system was designed to maximize stormwater retention and treatment that would normally be the responsibility of individual commercial property owners.
Standing water has been an ongoing problem for the couple for years. In the Phelpses case, the water collects in the few parking spaces they have at their business, which is just around the corner from West Dearborn Street. The water stays there, rendering the spaces useless to customers.
“We have engineers working on the solution,” Roebuck said. An engineering design is expected to be completed in 90 days. Once the design is complete, construction could begin in an additional 90 days.
The pervious asphalt — which looks like concrete, but isn’t — Roebuck said — has created trouble spots, including what the Phelpses are experiencing.
“We don’t have the proper equipment to maintain it,” he said.
The pervious asphalt, which can be seen along the alley on the north side of West Dearborn from the Elsie Quirk Library west to McCall Road, needs special vacuums to clean and maintain it. The county’s street-sweepers won’t work successfully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.