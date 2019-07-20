Source: National of League of Cities

-Lack of reliable broadband or internet access

-Physical barriers such as inaccessible multifamily units and gated communities

What will I be asked?

* How many people are living or staying at your home on April 1, 2020.

* Whether the home is owned or rented.

* The sex of each person in the household.

* The age of each person in the household.

* The race of each person in the household.

* Whether a person in the household is of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin.

* The relationship of each person in the household to one central person.

-Source: US Census