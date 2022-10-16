Oak tree leans

A broken oak tree leans on another oak tree as a result of Hurricane Ian in Arcadia.

 SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

ENGLEWOOD — Was it dead, or was it alive?

That, in part, is a determining question in where responsibility lies if a neighbor’s tree or trees fell on your property during Hurricane Ian — or any storm for that matter.


Email: barbrichardson

996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments