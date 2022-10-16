ENGLEWOOD — Was it dead, or was it alive?
That, in part, is a determining question in where responsibility lies if a neighbor’s tree or trees fell on your property during Hurricane Ian — or any storm for that matter.
Surprisingly, there is no case law in Florida giving a decisive answer regarding liability if a tree from one property fell onto a neighboring property, which happened many times during Hurricane Ian winds on Sept. 28.
Florida Jurisprudence, a series of treatises on the law and in Florida and only a secondary source, puts it this way.
“(W)here a live tree falls on an adjoining property and damages that property owner’s home, the adjoining property landowner is responsible for damages. Put another way, consider Landowner A (property owner of tree) and Landowner B (adjoining landowner). If Landowner A’s dead tree falls on Landowner B’s property, Landowner A is responsible for damages.
“Conversely, if Landowner A’s live/living tree falls on Landowner B’s property, Landowner B is responsible for damages,” according to the Handbook of Florida Fence and Property Law, a publication of the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences at the University of Florida.
That would apply equally to the removal of the tree.
The lack of case law on the issue might rest with insurance companies paying claims without dispute.
The issue of dead trees falling and causing damage is equally murky.
In a social media post discussing the issue the Orlando real estate law firm of AriasBosinger, citing Florida Jurisprudence, wrote, “If a dead tree falls on a neighboring property resulting in damage, the person who owns the property where the tree was originally located is responsible for damages if they were on notice the tree was dead.”
So, what happens if, say before a threatening storm, you decide to protect your property and trim or cut overhanging vegetation from a neighbor’s property?
First, in the controlling case decided by the 1st District Court of Appeals in 1965, the court ruled that if a landowner removes a tree on the boundary line — without the consent of the adjoining owner — it will result in liability for the reduction in the value of the adjoining owner’s land and “loss of the ornamental value and creature comforts provided by the tree.”
Regarding overhanging branches and roots, two cases out of the 3rd and 4 Districts Courts of Appeal upheld the common law principle of self-help.
As explained in one of those decisions, a property owner is entitled to trim back any overhanging branches and roots at his own expense.
With the laws regarding liability being so open, consulting with an attorney or your insurance agent first, might be the best advice.
