The Family Garden Club of Englewood will hold the first meeting of its 2018-2019 season at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the second floor conference room at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
The speaker will be Mickey Carnell who will talk about “Growing Orchids in Florida.” Mickey will discuss watering, food, light and basic care requirements of orchids growing both inside and outside of the house.
Mickey and his wife Gina own the Blue Pagoda and Evolution Orchids in Englewood. Mickey graduated from the Ohio State University with a bachelor’s in plant health management. While in school, his internship involved helping propagate orchids. He later co-founded an orchid flasking business with partner, Matt Richards, called Evolution Orchids. He did this until May 2003, when Gina, Mickey and Matt packed up their belongings and headed south to Florida to take over the Blue Pagoda. Matt Richards left the partnership in 2006 to pursue a career at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens.
It has now been 15 years since they took over and the business has steadily grown ever since. For more information about the services the Blue Pagoda and Evolution Orchids provide, please visit www.blue-pagoda.com.
A coffee social will follow this meeting and you will have the opportunity to meet other attendees and club members. Please feel free to join in. Everyone is welcome.
When you attend our meetings you will get to meet our members and have the opportunity to ask them gardening questions related to Southwest Florida gardening. Please check www.fgcefl.com for more details on this event and other scheduled club activities.
As always, membership is not required to attend but membership does have some benefits that you may enjoy. As a member, you will be kept up to date on all of the events planned. You may also be part of the selection activity and planning of the events that we have. This includes the suggestion for speakers and field trips that are arranged. You may also attend the business meetings and be part of the process that chooses and votes on community projects that we participate in.
Our membership ranges from the very inexperienced gardener, who has just moved to Florida, to the experienced longtime resident. You will also find that there is something for everyone at the meetings. Join today and start mastering gardening in Southwest Florida.
Many more benefits of membership may be found on our website at www.fgcefl.com. We look forward to having you as a member of the Family Garden Club.
