Englewood family loses home

A family of seven who live in the Grove City community near Englewood lost their home and just about everything in it on Sunday. Volunteers are helping by collecting donated items.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — When Bobbi Wilson heard about the Grove City family of seven that lost their home on Super Bowl Sunday, she immediately stepped up to help.

She contacted everyone she knew in the community to collect clothing, food and other necessities.


