A family of seven who live in the Grove City community near Englewood lost their home and just about everything in it on Sunday. Volunteers are helping by collecting donated items.
ENGLEWOOD — When Bobbi Wilson heard about the Grove City family of seven that lost their home on Super Bowl Sunday, she immediately stepped up to help.
She contacted everyone she knew in the community to collect clothing, food and other necessities.
“I’ve had six carloads of donations from 35 people in the community over the past two days,” Wilson said Tuesday. “My entire van is packed.”
Wilson went to locations all over Englewood to pick up donated items.
“I understand she has five kids of her own,” said Teri Belcher, a volunteer with Kids’ Needs of Englewood, about Wilson. “We were able to supply clothing and even a few items for the parents.
Their house off San Casa Drive is a total loss. A truck in the driveway was also destroyed.
The family is currently staying with an aunt in Englewood East.
“I understand they lived a quiet life, and I just wanted to help ease some stress,” Wilson said. “I’m just a vessel — it takes a village.”
Wilson created a GoFundMe account to help the family.
“Their greatest need right now is money to get back on their feet and find a new home,” she said. “I can’t imagine having your lives uprooted like that over night.”
Those who would like to help can visit gofund.me/131f8963. To make a donation of household items, call Wilson at 941-467-5937.
