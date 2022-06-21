PLACIDA — Charlotte County commissioners pondered Tuesday what the county would do if the Dixon family decided to sell their marina just off the Boca Grande Causeway in Placida.
Besides being a launching point for recreational boaters headed to the Gulf of Mexico, Gasparilla Sound and Boca Grande Pass, it's the landing base for barge service to bridgeless Little Gasparilla Island.
County officials may have to think fast.
Marian Dixon said Tuesday afternoon she is selling the property for an asking price of $40 million.
One prospective buyer is interested, she said.
Earlier Tuesday, Commission Chairman Bill Truex and Commissioner Joseph Tiseo said during a county workshop they had heard rumors the Dixons intended to sell.
The property itself is 12 acres, plus submerged land that includes a boat basin, along with a small peninsula. There is a bait shop and a home and other buildings.
The marina sits alongside the Boca Grande Causeway between the bridge's toll station and Charlotte County's busy public boat ramp.
Truex asked staff to find out if the rumors about the property were true.
Though some of their information was wrong, commissioners were right. In an interview, Marian Dixon confirmed she is planning to sell and that she was asking $40 million.
Whether the Dixon family gets their asking price remains to be seen; however, the property is likely to attract a buyer that would wish to develop it.
Boca Grande residents Jay Feinberg and Cookie Potter-Feinberg bought the 15-acre Placida Fishery property — not far from Eldred's Marina — a few years ago and own it under the corporate name Placida Pointe LLC.
They plan to develop it as a resort made up of 99 condominium units with a starting price of $1.3 million each, along with another 83 resort residences. That property also includes a marina, too, although it's smaller than Eldred's.
The Dixons settled in Placida five generations ago, in the first half of the 20th Century. Many of their family made a living on the water. The family opened its Eldred's Marina, with its bait shop and boat ramp in 1972.
When asked why she decided to sell the property now, Dixon said, "I have 10 children. That ought to answer your questions."
A bigger question for the Little Gasparilla residents and property owners, as well as Charlotte County, will be how to transport materials — as well as county staff and vehicles — onto and off of the island with no bridge.
The 200-acre community on the island consists of about 518 occupied homes and condominiums, with space for about about 250 more. Many people who live there have personal boats, but transporting large objects to the island — building materials, golf carts, large pieces of furniture or anything else on a delivery truck — would require a barge.
Right now, the barge is at Eldred's.
The county's Placida boat ramp is not suited for a barge operation.
"We will need a barge landing," Commissioner Ken Doherty suggested.
Then, too, Tiseo mused, the issue of providing barge service to people who decided to live on a bridgeless island is "very interesting." It raises the question of what is the role of government.
