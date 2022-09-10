SARASOTA — Residents who use Sarasota County’s bus service, commonly known as SCAT, could see an increase in the cost to ride a bus beginning in November.
On July 30, county commissioners unanimously authorized a public hearing on Oct. 11 to consider the proposal to raise several of the fares currently charged by Sarasota County Area Transit.
The current base fee is $1.25, and SCAT officials are recommending a modest increase to $1.50.
While the obvious purpose is to raise revenues, increasing the fares will also allow the bus system to continue to implement improvements — such as the switch to on-demand bus service which continues to increase in popularity, according to SCAT Director Jane Grogg.
In the July 30 presentation, Grogg told commissioners a rate study indicated that on a base fare of $1.25, the average fare per trip paid amounted to $.70 due to ride passes and other factors.
Besides increasing the average fare per trip, Grogg said another goal of the proposal was a simplified fare structure. She is proposing the system have only two fares, basic and reduced, and the future elimination of ride passes.
As for the standard on-demand fare, currently set at $1.25, riders would see a steeper increase to $2, while certified transportation disadvantaged riders would only see an increase of a quarter to $1.50.
“A simplified fare structure not only makes it easier from the customer standpoint but also leads to less staff involvement in determining reduced fare eligibility and managing pass sales,” Grogg wrote in a memo laying out the proposed changes.
While the fare analysis revealed that there would be some negative impact on ridership and revenues, Grogg said a new branding and marketing effort would hopefully attract new riders.
This past spring, Grogg discussed with commissioners a possible name change for the bus service, and they heartily endorsed her recommendation to call it Breeze.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger made the motion to OK the public hearing.
“All of us view this as an incredible success,” Cutsinger said.
He noted there would likely be more discussion during the public hearing.
No other commissioner made a comment.
If commissioners approve any increase, it would be slated to take effect Nov. 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.