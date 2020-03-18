ENGLEWOOD — Growing up on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Keith Farlow says he learned how small communities must pull together.
Farlow carried that philosophy with him to Englewood. It wasn't hard.
"Englewood embraced my Dad and really embraced us," Farlow said.
His parents, Dave and and Barbara Farlow, first moved to Englewood in 1991 and were original owners of the Hungry Hound. He and his wife, Laurie, followed, moving to Englewood from Louisville, Kentucky, in 2003. They live on the Sarasota County side of Englewood and opened their restaurant, Farlows on the Water, in Charlotte County on South McCall Road (S.R. 776) at Ainger Creek.
"Englewood is really tight-knit and really takes care of its own community," he said. "I come from an island where you really understand you have to take care of your neighbor. You have to take care of your community because it will be weeks (in an emergency) before you get help.
"That was already embedded in the (Englewood) community," Farlow said. He and Laurie felt a responsibility to give back. "We understand this is an incredibly unique, 'beachy' community. We really feel Englewood will be our home forever."
Farlow serves on Sarasota County's Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board and was recently named to serve on the Charlotte County Tourist Development Council. He also serves as a trustee with the LBSR Youth Scholarship Foundation and on the governing board for Sky Family YMCA and was the 2018 president for Englewood Area Chamber of Commerce.
Englewood CRA future
"I feel parking is — and will be — our number one issue," Farlow said. "I think part of our job on the CRA is to look one year, three years, five years, 10 years down the road."
With various housing developments springing up — from West Villages, BeachWalk by Manasota Key and other residential development throughout the Englewood area — Farlow sees the Englewood community being "encroached on all sides." He believes the character of Englewood, such as maintaining its height limits, needs to be preserved.
"We have something no one on the West Coast has," Farlow said. According to what he's been told by a customer well versed in the financial arena, Englewood has been discovered: "It's on the map."
Tourist development
"We need to become a very attractive destination for the country," Farlow said. "But at the same time, we have to have very smart development."
Farlow's appointment to the advisory TDC came with a tussle.
The advisory board originally recommended to county commissioners Kaley Miller, communications and marketing manager for the the Punta Gorda Airport since 2018.
No easy vote
Commissioners wrestled with the balance of the tourist council, since the majority of the members appeared to lean too heavily toward Punta Gorda.
The Englewood area produces a bulk of Charlotte County's tourist tax, 48 percent, Farlow suggested to commissioners. Tourist taxes are a special sales tax added onto motel, hotel and other short-term rentals.
"We all understand that the taxes are generated by accommodations — but that's not the question," Farlow told commissioners. "It's not only accommodations that bring tourism to our area. It is all of the attractions."
Farlow said,"We need to make sure everyone has the opportunity to succeed."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.