NORTH PORT — Cool Today Park is shaping up to be a one-stop shop this spring for groceries, drinks, entertainment … and baseball.
Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Chef Craig Chasky was giving a cooking demonstration, something he does weekly at the Farmers Market that convenes in the parking lot right next to the ballpark, a complex that’s on the eve of welcoming the Atlanta Braves this week for their first spring training season in North Port.
Chasky is a personal chef/caterer and specializes in cooking meals with healing ingredients. His wife, Elizabeth Massey is a certified natural bereavement coach, who has a separate table at the farmer’s market, offering her services.
The couple have been vendors at the Braves Farmer’s Market since October when it opened. They also set up at the Venice Farmer’s Market on Saturday’s.
The market’s manager, Lee Perron, said the Braves contacted him back in 2018 about using the space outside the stadium for a market. Perron said the organization liked the market’s mission, which includes giving proceeds back to the community.
The Braves Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Wednesday until March.
Shoppers can buy locally grown fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cakes, all while sipping on a mimosa or Bloody Mary.
After your shopping is done, you can go up to the Tomahawk Tiki Bar inside of Cool Today Park for food and drinks, and view the brand new baseball field.
The tiki bar is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with happy hours offered Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all day Sunday, with the exception of game days.
On non-game days, the public can watch the Braves practice beginning at 9 a.m.
CHEF CHASKY’S RECIPE
Back under his pop-up tent, Chef Chasky is handing out samples of the dish he created for the demonstration.
Chasky said he uses certified pure therapeutic-grade ingredients, which are considered above organic. He said they are considered to be 50 to 70 times the strength of traditional herbs.
For example, two ingredients he used in Wednesday’s demonstration included Ylang Ylang, which helps with hormonal balance and naturally increases libido. Another ingredient he used was lavender, which serves as a natural antihistamine and helps with insomnia.
Chasky said he had Lyme Disease in the ‘70s, and his weight fell to 95 pounds. The medicines he was on were synthetic and he was looking to heal in a more natural way.
“The missing part for me was the education,” Chasky said, adding that his wife made up for that part.
“She was missing eating correctly while grieving — people tend to eat sporadically/not well while they’re grieving, which leaves them prone to disease or infection,” Chasky added.
