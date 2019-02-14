ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Farmers Market wants to help the Lemon Bay Historical Society with the landscaping for its historic Green Street Church.
Lee Perron, manager of the nonprofit market, announced Monday at the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory the market will donate $1,000 to the Historical Society.
“That’s fantastic,” Historical Society president Charlie Hicks said Tuesday when he learned of the contribution.
Perron saw the donation as a way the market can pay it forward. Created in 2011, the market received a $1,000 grant from the CRA as seed money. Since then, the market, which is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Thursday on West Deaborn, has really blossomed. Recently, the market saw many as 8,000 visitors patronizing its 59 vendors.
And since its inception, the market has given back $165,000 to Englewood community nonprofits and other organizations.
The $1,000 comes at a critical time for the Historical Society.
For years, the Historical Society leased the property on which it sat from the Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene. But that agreement ended in 2016, when the Historical Society had to decide whether to demolish or save the structure.
Despite facing a herculean fundraising effort, the nonprofit Historical Society board took it upon itself to move the church. The members purchased property at the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery.
On Sept. 11, 2018, in the early morning hours, R.E. Johnson & Sons movers lifted the 90-year-old church onto a trailer, tied down it down securely and inched it from West Green Street to the south side of the cemetery fronting on South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776). The 1.1-mile journey took most of the night.
The Historical Society knew it would be expensive to move and resettle the church at the cemetery, what they call its “forever home,” but members were not prepared for some of the expenses and costs they’re facing. Between private donations and grants — including two $50,000 grants from the CRA — the Historical Society raised $178,000. But that’s not proving to be enough.
The Historical Society is now working with Sarasota County to determine how much landscaping will be required at the church’s new location. If the Historical Society is required to meet the county’s landscaping requirements for non-residential-commercial properties, Hicks said the cost could be $50,000 or more, according to the initial estimates from several nurseries.
For example, the Historical Society would be expected to plant 10-foot tall royal palms that can cost $700 to $750 per palm. Sabal or cabbage palms could be planted instead of royal palms; however, the substitution ratio is three palms to replace one royal palm.
Until the Historical Society meets all the county’s permitting and other requirements, it will not be issued a certificate of occupancy to hold meetings and other events at the church.
For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com or call 941-473-8491. Donations for the church can be made online or mailed to Lemon Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 1245, Englewood FL 34295.
