ENGLEWOOD — Mark Webster sings Beatles songs as he hands out free pickle samples at the farmers market Thursdays in Englewood.
Webster prides himself on being one of the largest mobile pickle vendors in Southwest Florida. After more than a decade in the pickle business, he says he has plenty to sing about these days.
"I was an alcoholic. Some people find God, I found pickles," Webster said. "I made this into a family business, the Happy Pickle FL. I'm 'Pickle Senior,' and my kids work for me. My family works together — everyone but the ex-wife."
Webster and other vendors experienced the best crowd size of the season so far last week. Some people may be avoiding the market, or don't know about it because of construction on West Dearborn Street, but lots of people are still finding it.
"Some of the vendors are selling out early, it's really great they are doing so well," said Keith Rowley, Englwood Sunset Rotary Club member, who offered space for a portion of the market through his back parking lot.
"Maggy's Seafood, Joshua's Juice and the bagel guy have done very well. The Happy Pickle is over there selling lots of pickles to customers," he said. "It's really a good day."
Fellow Rotarian Mike Looney said customers who receive food stamp cards or SNAP dollars can spend them on fresh fruits and vegetables from area farmers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays through May.
"We are so happy SNAP is up and running," Looney said. "We've added an area for a nonprofit group to come and share a tent with us each week. We are seeing more new faces each week, and that's really good for the vendors and the community. We just had the Englewood Elementary School kids come out, too. They love the samples from the vendors and learn about fruits and vegetables."
Joe Conicelli of Peanut Butter n' More spent some time listening to potential customers tell him about their favorite ways to eat peanut butter.
Visiting from Wisconsin, Laura Pierce told Conicelli she dips her Oreos in peanut butter ever since she watched the movie "The Parent Trap" with a young Lindsay Lohan.
Conicelli countered by asking her to sample his Oreo peanut butter. He said he also sells lots of other peanut butter flavors including maple, bacon, mango, sea salt, cinnamon, raspberry, black cherry, honey roasted, almond and chocolate, and nearly a dozen others.
"The peanut butter is great on pancakes, waffles, Eggos or vanilla ice cream," he said, adding he also sells lots of honey roasted nuts. "I don't use sugar or oil. These are natural flavors I grind into peanut butter."
Conicell, who is also at the North Port Market, off North Port Boulevard one Saturday a month, said this is his first season at the Englewood market.
"It's been very good so far," said Conicelli, also known as Peanut Butter Joe. "A lot of people are finding me."
New customer Irene Parker approved. From fresh catfish to old-fashioned licorice, there are vendors at three markets along West Dearborn Street. You can find fresh flowers, jewelry, pet products, clothing, Wisconsin cheese, Maryland crab cakes, German pretzels, venison and elk beef jerky and much more.
"I'm new to Englewood," Parker said. "This is my first time at the market. and it's wonderful. I'm finding so much good stuff."
ACT FOR THE BIRDS
Not far from Peanut Butter Joe at an adjoining market, Cindy Murkve shows off the one-of-a-kind bird feeders her husband Kevin makes from plates and bowls he finds at thrift stores.
"We say we make art for the birds," said Murkve of Port Charlotte. "We repurpose plates, bowls and forks and the birds love them. We also sell bird baths."
About five years ago, Kevin didn't like the store-bought bird feeder that the squirrels attacked and created his own. His neighbor noticed it in his backyard and asked for one. Then others convinced him to make more.
He began selling them. During the early stages of COVID-19, the couple couldn't sell items because the markets were shut down. They spent four months regrouping and making new items.
When the Venice farmers market reopened, they were ready again.
"We followed all of the CDC guidelines for the market and we got back to work," she said. "The Englewood market is open and people are finding us. It's really good."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.