ENGLEWOOD — West Dearborn Street may have been battered by Hurricane Ian, but its Thursday farmers markets are set to return for a fresh season.
The Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market is set to kick off at 9 a.m. Thursday at the newly refurbished Pioneer Plaza at 355 W. Dearborn St., with nearly three dozen vendors.
The Thursday morning markets are a two-decade long tradition in Enlgewood between October and May.
Englewood Rotarians took the initiative when the former nonprofit farmers market dissolved two years ago. This was at the beginning of the construction project at the plaza. The Lemon Bay Rotary Sunset club ran the market last year at different properties on Dearborn, but aimed to return the market to the Pioneer Plaza earlier this month.
Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28 forced a delayed opening, but this week, Thursday, Oct. 28, is the long-awaited reopening.
"We're going to hit the ground running," said Mike Looney, a Rotarian and one of the market's organizers. "We will be open at 9 a.m. We have about 45 vendors ready for the first week. Some of our vendors were hit by Hurricane Ian, so we will probably have 56 once they get going."
Looney, owner of Michael Looney Electric, said he was looking forward to moving into the Pioneer Plaza for the first time.
"People should park wherever they can and come on down," he said.
Parking is now available directly on the 400 block of the newly reconfigured West Dearborn Street. There is also free public parking in a large lot on West Green Street, directly behind the market, and another public lot just a block to the east and north.
Just across the street, the Dearborn Street Market is set to open, according to owner Joyce Colmar. The market is at 348 W. Dearborn St., and it will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, beginning this week.
