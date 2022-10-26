Englewood Farmers Market

Karen Scism, left, and Rose Benedetto discuss eggplant recipes at the Olde Englewood Farmers Market in November, 2021. The market his moving back to the Pioneer Plaza at 335 W. Dearborn St.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — West Dearborn Street may have been battered by Hurricane Ian, but its Thursday farmers markets are set to return for a fresh season. 

The Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market is set to kick off at 9 a.m. Thursday at the newly refurbished Pioneer Plaza at 355 W. Dearborn St., with nearly three dozen vendors. 


