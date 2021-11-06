ENGLEWOOD — When Brad Pike learned that five in every 25 students suffers from dyslexia, he decided he wanted to help more local children attend the newly opened nonprofit, The Literacy Center for Dyslexia in Englewood.
Pike owns Off the Wave, a clothing store on West Dearborn Street. When The Literacy Center opened near his shop recently, he met owner Tammy Tieu and co-director Kari Hayden.
Tieu is a 20-year teacher who specializes in working with dyslexic students. She quit her job to give students private sessions. Once she realized the demand, she and Hayden created the new nonprofit TLC: The Literacy Center for Dyslexia, 695 Old Englewood Road. It's dedicated to giving dyslexic students the tools they need to learn, read and graduate.
Pike is sponsoring a fashion show for students who can't afford to attend the TLC center so they can receive a scholarship. Pike partnered with local businesses for the fashion show fundraiser 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Englewood Elks Club, 401 N. Indiana Ave.
"This is so important for students' success," Pike said. "We want to sell 60 more tickets so it's sold out and we can help as many students in need as possible."
Models include Englewood Chamber of Commerce President Brain Faro of Paradise Exclusive real estate and President Elect Kathleen Callahan from Xpertech Auto, Shane Whitmore, owner of Reliable Cabinets, Jim Litton of Michael Saunders & Company Englewood Real Estate and Lourdes Fuller of Lightspeed Voice. They will model fashions from Off the Wave Inc. including What the Fin, Cotton Seed and Cotton Ways.
"Local businesses donated great items for silent auction," Pike said. "We have a fishing charter, gift certificates to New Wave Salon and sparkling wine from the new owner of Vino Loco and so many more gifts and prizes."
Pike teamed up with Head Hunters Salon & Spa for hair and make up by Chari Alee of Mary Kay. Also planned with the dinner and silent auction is a 50/50 raffle and liquor wagon.
Pike said he's impressed with TLC's approach in helping struggling students.
"Our tutors have education degrees and are highly qualified dyslexia interventionists trained in Orton Gillingham and/or Wilson Reading System," said Tieu, who grew up in Rhode Island, went to college in Massachusetts. She earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education and master's degree in special needs. She is a certified dyslexic practitioner.
"It is expensive to get dyslexia training, and it's very intense and time-consuming," Tieu said. "If you teach children with dyslexia, it's a lot of work, and I believe teachers should get compensated for their time and at the same time it should be made affordable for families. We are doing this. We are trying to do a win-win situation for children to learn without their parents using their life savings to get that individualized help."
Tieu said the center's tutors have a "thorough knowledge of dyslexia" and provide a systematic and research based explicit multi-sensory intervention.
Hayden, a home studio owner, yoga instructor who has a nursing degree, teamed up with Tieu earlier this year to open the center in mid October. Now they have more than 15 students. The center offers a sliding scale for families.
In Florida, dyslexia isn't recognized as its own disability. It is considered a specific learning disability. Therefore teachers don't have much training on it to help students suffering the disability.
The center serves as a support system for teachers and educators who want dyslexia training and certification to become dyslexia interventionists, Tieu said.
"We want to inform parents as well as the community about what dyslexia really is, strategies for helping community members overcome struggles with dyslexia, support for the Individual Education Plan, IEP, journey, and support for local schools so they can provide the services that all students need so every student can obtain literacy," Tieu said.
Fashion show tickets are $35 and available at Off the Wave, 409 W. Dearborn St.; Palm Studio, 441 W. Dearborn St., and Funky Thrifty, 200 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
For more information, call 941-473-9283.
