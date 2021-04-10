The southbound lanes of U.S. 41 are closed in Nokomis as officials investigate a fatal crash Saturday evening.
The wreck, which took place around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, involves a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of Jesse Harbor Drive and U.S. 41 in Nokomis.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is assisting Florida Highway Patrol troopers, and encouraging motorists to avoid the area.
