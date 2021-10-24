Curtis Hodge can't find a place to live.
He and and his two sons live in $60-per-night hotels, and in Venice churches through the Family Promise program.
Hodge, 50, said despite having $6,000 in savings to rent a home and working 70 hours a week — and not having a criminal record — he said he still can't find housing.
"I've applied for apartments and homes for rent, on Zillow, apartments.com and person-to-person rentals with no success," he said. "I can't even get low-income properties to respond."
He said he suspects it may be because he's Black.
"The one that just really pulled the wind out of my sails is when the manager of a mobile home park spoke to me over the phone about my situation and said she would see me in a few minutes," he said.
"After seeing my face, she would not come out of the office and left out the back door of the building," he said.
Hodge works at New College of Florida in Sarasota and Sarasota Memorial Health Care in Venice. His sons, who are 18 and 20, also work in Venice. Because they share one vehicle, Hodge's sons are saving up for their own cars and insurance.
At a recent Homeless to Home meeting in North Port, Jennifer Fagenbaum, the executive director of Family Promise of South Sarasota County, made a plea to help the Hodge family.
She said Hodge should be able to qualify for housing.
"Curtis has successfully completed the Family Promise financial literacy course and participated in weekly case management meetings," Fagenbaum said. "They are ready for a home of their own. There's no affordable housing right now. It's been a real challenge for families like the Hodges."
Hodge credits Family Promise for helping him recognize over spending. Now he has a savings account. He admits spending about 85% of his money incorrectly in the past. He learned he was buying things he wanted for himself and his boys, instead of what they needed. That impacted his credit score.
Now, he's disciplined in his spending.
"They (the Family Promise team) have been phenomenal in showing me the possibilities that are out there," he said. "I work out a weekly and monthly budget. I track my spending and it's added-thousands in my bank account. Thank God for Family Promise, the women at the Venice chapter are like mother hens. They are on me to make sure I remain discipline. They give very little leeway which keeps me on my toes."
Hodge said it's not his spending habits that made his family homeless. He was renting a home in Venice, and the landlord's parent died and it was sold in a short sale. Then they moved to another rental. The home was later tied up in a divorce and sold in an auction. He said he never missed a payment.
"They were always on time," he said. "I've been a single dad for 17-and-a-half years. I've had full custody of my boys who are biracial."
Hodge said he's been honest with his sons about their housing situation.
"My son is a senior at Booker High," Hodge said. "He asks me if we are going to have housing soon. I'm transparent. I think we make great neighbors. I look out for my neighbors and I'm there if they need a hand. I grew up in Sarasota. I believe I have a lot I can give back to my community through volunteering my time and services.
"I want to be active in my community. The boys and I do volunteer. I'm off on Sundays. But right now I cannot afford to live where I grew up. With the way things are being overdeveloped in Sarasota right now, I can't even live in the projects."
Hodge believes everything happens for a reason. He remained healthy while working around COVID-19 patients at Sarasota Memorial.
"I went from having nothing in my bank account, I was bleeding, to dreaming of eventually buying my own home.
"I'm a man of faith," he said. "I know there others who are in my boat. It used to be when housing prices went up, you could find less expensive rent in North Port, Englewood or Nokomis. Now landlords are getting a premium for those same houses."
According to Family Promise, the average rent for a 2- to 3-bedroom house, is currently more than $1,800 in South Sarasota County. For that to be affordable, a single parent would have to make more than $30 an hour.
"I pray that someone will understand diversity and not judge on appearances," he said. "If we just saw each other as human beings, this world will be a better place."
For more information on the Family Promise Program, 850 Cockrill St., Venice, call 941-497-9881 or visit www.familypromisessc.org.
