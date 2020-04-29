SARASOTA — A drug that's in clinical trials as a potential COVID-19 treatment got a glowing review from Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday.
Speaking to the press at the White House, Fauci summarized the results of an international "high-powered, randomized, placebo-controlled trial" of remdesivir as proof that "a drug can block this virus."
The study, involving about 1,090 patients in the U.S., Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece and Denmark, showed that the drug shortened the time to recovery — discharge — in COVID-19 patients to 11 days, compared to 15 days for the control group.
There were also fewer deaths in the treated group, though the impact of remdesivir wasn't statistically significant in that regard, he said.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital is a participant in a COVID-19 clinical trial of remdesivir involving eight patients. The medical director of the trial said there have been some positive results, but it's too soon to tell just how effective the drug is.
"We are using the experimental drug in very sick people on ventilators, so it is difficult to assess the benefit of the drug on our patients at this time,” Dr. Kirk Voelker said.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he had been notified of the results of the international trial by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board overseeing it.
Typically an announcement would have come later, he said, but when a drug clearly has a positive effect there's an ethical obligation to notify the placebo group and make it available to them.
The study still needs to be peer reviewed, he said, but "the data are not going to change. The results are not going to change."
Gilead Sciences Inc., the manufacturer of remdesivir, announced Wednesday that its own study showed results that "complement data from the placebo-controlled study of remdesivir conducted by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases …."
Both five-day and 10-day courses of treatment shortened the time to recovery in COVID-19 patients, with no new safety issues, according to a news release. The study will be submitted for peer review "in the coming weeks," it stated.
The results of a study reported in the British medical journal The Lancet weren't so optimistic, however.
A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 237 patients in 10 hospitals in China concluded that remdesivir "was not associated with statistically significant clinical benefits."
It also noted a potential concern with side effects. Though the difference in occurrence between the remdesivir group and the control group was minimal, "remdesivir was stopped early because of adverse events in 18 (12%) patients versus four (5%) patients who stopped placebo early."
The authors of the study note that they had hoped to enroll more patients but had to scale back because cases of COVID-19 had diminished. A larger study would be needed to confirm its findings, they said.
