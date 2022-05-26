SARASOTA — With no discussion, Sarasota County commissioners took two important steps this week toward bringing a new county administration center into being.
Commissioners approved a $3.9 million contract with Fawley Bryant Architects Inc., for the design and permitting of the new building and a companion contract for $500,211 with Ajax/Tandem Construction for preconstruction phase services to estimate project costs and construction scheduling.
The contracts were approved unanimously as part of the consent agenda with Commissioner Mike Moran absent due to illness.
Later in the meeting, commissioners also conducted the second public hearing to expand the county seat to include the site near the Fruitville Library and Interstate 75 where the new administration center will be located at 6700 Fruitville Road.
As with the first public hearing on May 10, the motion to expand the county seat was approved unanimously with neither commissioners nor the public offering any comments.
According to a county memo, Fawley Bryant will be responsible for the design and permitting of a 120,000-square-foot building that will contain the commission chambers, commissioners’ offices, the county administrator’s office, and the county attorney’s office.
Many other offices currently located in the downtown headquarters on Ringling Boulevard, such as Planning and Development Services and Libraries will move to other new buildings that are in the design pipeline.
Fawley Bryant buildings and campuses should be familiar sights to people in Sarasota and Charlotte counties. The firm has designed several government buildings in the area, including the Mac V. Horton West County Annex in Englewood for Charlotte County, as well as the sheriff's district offices in Englewood and Port Charlotte, the Herald Court complex in Punta Gorda and the Mid-County Tax Collector's office Lakewood Ranch Boulevard in Sarasota.
The county hopes to take up occupancy in the new administration center by December 2025.
Commissioners had previously decided on moving when it became clear that maintenance and repairs for the existing building on Ringling Boulevard in downtown Sarasota were too costly.
They first decided the county should build a new administration center on a vacant plot of land that the county owns at 1301 Cattlemen Road.
But Benderson Development Company approached county officials with another idea, namely to swap an unused parcel of county property at the north end of Nathan Benderson Park for the land owned by the company near the Fruitville Library.
The county had no plans for the use of the park property and commissioners approved the swap agreement in April.
Moving to the Fruitville site allows the county to retain the 1301 Cattlemen site for future needs, plus it will provide for easier access to the administration center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.