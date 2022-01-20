River Road is an extremely busy, two-lane road in South Sarasota County that serves as the link from I-75 to much of Englewood and North Port, including the fast-growing Wellen Park subdivisions. The widening project is expected to start this winter and end in 2025.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
The state’s widening project for River Road is expected to start this winter and end in 2025.
This five-mile segment of River Road will be widened beginning this winter, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
ENGLEWOOD — In a few months, motorists driving the 5 miles of River Road between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75 will need to endure traffic cones and lower speed limits.
The job will stretch into 2025.
But before that begins, Florida Department of Transportation officials want to share project plans with the public and collect comments and thoughts.
An open house about it is set from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road, Englewood. Officials from the state’s transportation agency and project consultants will take part in the event.
The state plans to widen the five-mile, mostly two-lane stretch of road to six lanes between U.S. 41 and Center Road, and to four lanes the remainder of the way to the interstate.
Plans also include shared use paths, raised medians, wildlife crossings, lights and traffic signals, and Intelligent Transportation System features as part of the improvements.
Design work on the estimated $47.5 million project began last year and will be completed early this year at which time construction will begin lasting until 2025.
When completed, the project will improve driving conditions along the heavily traveled road, which is a main evacuation route for Englewood, Rotonda, Boca Grande and North Port.
Those attending the workshop in person can view project exhibits and speak with FDOT staff. People attending in person are requested to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines, including social distancing. Masks are optional.
To ensure that social distancing can be accommodated, advance registration for both platforms is requested. Registration information, additional project information, and instruction on how to submit comments for the public record is available on the project webpage, www.swflroads.com/riverroad/us41toi75/.
Public comments received by Feb. 7 will become part of the project record.
The state acquired North River Road in 2020 after executing a road swap agreement with Sarasota County. In return for the state taking over that section of the road, the county acquired ownership of two former state roads on Siesta Key.
And as work ramps up on the northern portion of the road, county officials are still seeking options to improve South River Road to Winchester Boulevard, one of the Sarasota County Commission priorities for 2022.
