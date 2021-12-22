SARASOTA — Sarasota County received an early Christmas gift from Uncle Sam.
County officials announced the county will receive a $105 million loan from the U.S. Environment Protection Agency, enough to pay for almost half the cost of the current project to convert the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility to advance wastewater treatment standards.
Public Utilities Director Mike Mylett said he was excited at the news.
“This is a huge win for water quality in our community,” Mylett said.
The loan comes from funding under the federal Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act and carries a low 1.84% interest rate, payable over 35 years instead of the customary 30 years.
Mylett said the loan terms will save the county almost $10 million dollars on the conversion project.
He anticipates bringing a construction contract for the estimated $169 million project to commissioners in February.
Design work under a $15.3 million contract with Carollo Engineers Inc. is 50 percent complete, and commissioners have approved a $1.7 million contract with Garney Construction Corp. for pre-construction services.
Commissioners approved the conversion project in 2019 after embarrassing revelations of massive unauthorized wastewater spills came to light that were kept hidden from commissioners and County Administrator Jonathan Lewis.
Once completed, the conversion to AWT standards will allow the Bee Ridge plant to treat 18 million gallons of wastewater daily and remove 16 to 18 milligrams of nitrogen from the water Mylett said, thus improving water quality.
The Bee Ridge plant treats 12 million gallons of wastewater daily and plans call for completion of the conversion project by June 2025.
“This loan will help to improve and protect our water quality, and save our citizens money,” Commission Chairman Alan Maio said through a news release. “This continues to be a priority for our board, and the EPA’s support is a testament to our ongoing commitment to fiscal and environmental responsibility.”
While discussing the loan in a social media video, Mylett also disclosed that a similar project at the county’s Venice Gardens plant was moving along as bid solicitations for a design contract were being opened this week.
Like the Bee Ridge plant, the Venice Gardens plant, which serves South Venice and part of the Englewood area, will eventually be upgraded to AWT standards as the county moves forward with plans to improve water quality.
