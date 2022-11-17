ENGLEWOOD — FEMA representatives have gone house-to-house, knocking on doors to ensure those battered by Hurricane Ian or Nicole learn of the grants or low-interest loans for which they can qualify.
Charles Hershey, FEMA crew leader, and Grethna Canterbury, FEMA disaster survivor assistance specialist, met with Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency staff Wednesday to discuss how to inform residents, renters and business owners of the availability of grants or low-interest loans to help grapple with the rubble in the wake of hurricanes.
Hershey encouraged hurricane survivors to visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362. Hurricane survivors needing assistance can apply online.
For those who qualify, the grants can offset the costs for home damages, personal property losses and rental assistance.
Depending upon an individual's finances, Hershey suggested, they could qualify for Small Business Administration low-interest loans, possibly as low as 2 to 2.5% interest.
Once the application process starts, Hershey said FEMA will set up an appointment with the applicant when an inspector can come and assess the damages and claims first hand.
Some of the information a hurricane survivor needs to provide are Social Security cards, address and zip code of damage, condition of property and any insurance, proof of ownership or occupancy. FEMA officials will also ask for a contact phone number.
Canterbury warned applicants not to look upon a "first denial" as the final denial.
"Read the denial carefully," she said, explaining how the initial denials often request additional information or documents before a grant or loan can be approved.
FEMA has set up local centers where hurricane survivors can work out the details one-on-one with FEMA staff.
FEMA disaster recovery centers are at the Tringali Park, 3460 N Access Road, Englewood; Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port; and Brewer Park, 1365 SE Hargrave St., Arcadia.
