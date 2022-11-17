ESfemaeng1111722aaa.jpg

FEMA staff is at Tringali Park to help homeowners, renters and business owners with grants or loans to pay for damages sustained from hurricanes.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

ENGLEWOOD — FEMA representatives have gone house-to-house, knocking on doors to ensure those battered by Hurricane Ian or Nicole learn of the grants or low-interest loans for which they can qualify.

Charles Hershey, FEMA crew leader, and Grethna Canterbury, FEMA disaster survivor assistance specialist, met with Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency staff Wednesday to discuss how to inform residents, renters and business owners of the availability of grants or low-interest loans to help grapple with the rubble in the wake of hurricanes.


