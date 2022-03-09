SARASOTA — While Sarasota County voters reaffirmed support for single-member commission districts Tuesday, an analysis shows work by county commissioners to overturn the 2018 vote to enact single-member districts.
Supporters of Tuesday’s special election referendum to return to a countywide voting for county commissioners won 19 of the county’s 99 precincts - one tied.
According to unofficial results from the Supervisor of Elections, 55,994 votes or 57.24%, were cast against the proposed change while 41,831 votes or 42.76% of the total ballots favored the change.
By party, the county has 150,580 registered Republicans, 103,141 Democrats, and 96,522 voters registered as others as of March 9, according to Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner.
All five county commissioners favored countywide voting, with support from the Sarasota County Republican Party and dark money from a Tallahassee-based political action committee. But the measure failed to garner voter support.
Six of the 19 precincts that favored the change are in North Port, which is mostly Commissioner Ron Cutsinger's district. Englewood is also a part of that district.
Commissioner Nancy Detert representing District 3, most of the Venice area, and Commissioner Mike Moran of District 1, the northeast part of the county along with a portion of the city of Sarasota, each had only two precincts supporting the change.
Commissioner Alan Maio, whose coastal District 4 stretches from Siesta Key across the middle of the county eastward, had five precincts voting in favor, with Precinct 303 at Twin Lakes Park casting 100 percent, or 7 votes, for the change.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler, vice chairman of the state Republican Party who campaigned relentlessly for the countywide election, carried four precincts. His District 2 includes Longboat Key and most of Sarasota.
A precinct that resulted in a tie vote of 127-127 was Precinct 319 around the Toledo Blade Boulevard area in North Port.
Aside from Precinct 303, the unofficial vote tallies favoring the amendment showed a high of 63.79% in Precinct 325 — which is the Warm Mineral Springs area just outside the North Port city limits — to a low of 50.16% in Precinct 217, the area of Fruitville Road and McIntosh Road in Sarasota.
With the failure of the effort to change to countywide voting Tuesday, only residents residing in Districts 2 and 4 will vote in November’s general election for the county commission.
Ziegler has yet to file for re-election and has given no indication of his plans. Maio is term-limited out of office, so his District 4 is an open seat.
The special election, which also contained a question on the extension of a 1 mill tax for the school system, drew about 29% of the county’s voters to the polls, Turner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.