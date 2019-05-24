ENGLEWOOD — The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the motorcyclist who was airlifted Thursday in Englewood following a collision.
Twenty-year-old Jacob Dillon Davis suffered critical injuries when he crashed at 2:13 p.m. Thursday at State Road 776 (South Indiana Avenue) and Fray Street in Englewood, the FHP reported.
Troopers said Davis was headed south on S.R. 776 on his 2017 Honda Sport when a 2011 Lexus, driven by 71-year-old Robert Patinka of Port Charlotte, turned left in front of him. Davis swerved to miss the car, but struck the right rear of the Lexus. He was thrown from his motorcycle.
Patinka had been heading north and was attempting to turn left into 150 S. Indiana Avenue, the report states. Patinka “failed to clear oncoming traffic,” the report states, as he made his turn. Patinka was not injured, but his passenger, 72-year-old Dorothy Patinka, had minor injuries, the report states.
Davis was airlifted by Bayflight helicopter. Davis was wearing a helmet, the report states, and the Patinkas had their seatbelts on.
