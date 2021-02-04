ENGLEWOOD — A Venice man who crashed a motorcycle on Manasota Key on Sunday has died, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Thursday.
The crash happened at 9:45 p.m. Sunday at 6530 Manasota Key Road, which is south of Manasota Beach Road.
Florida Highway Patrol has not released the name of the man, who was 29. He was headed south and drove off to the right, hitting a mailbox and tree.
Troopers said he was pronounced dead Wednesday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.